Few videos are narratively okay. But vast majority of his videos are pure BS. Here's a list of it:



- israeli pilot

- vaccines are bill gates and yahoodi sazish

- nawaz sharif and zardari would be given capital punishment before start of 2019

- overstating meagre news hyperbolically, twisting the titles of articles

- connecting stuff to Pakistan which isn't connected otherwise



It's obvious he knows what his audience wants, and he gives it to them. In return he geta views, subscribers and so more money.



Remember, this account has 2 million subscribers which is somewhat significant for Pakistan, and it advocates that the polio vaccines are a yahoodi sazish.

