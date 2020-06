Yes man...this episode has truly exposed our weakness...we should have made a border treaty amicably and backed out with dignity....our govt wasnt prepared for it...sad that 20 of our soldiers had to lose their lives in vain...i am saying in vain because we cant take that land back...it would be foolish to go for a war for barren mountains which have not much significance...we will be defeated in the war and we will lose a lot economically.

This is the result of years of neglect from our govts...this is a tricky situation for Modi...he should continue this drama until it fades from peoples memory.

At the same time, pakistanis are hoping india will abrogate article 370 fearing china...haha...that is not going to happen(and i dont think china makes that demand)...occupying J and K is not same as occupying some hills whose boundaries have not been defined clearly..

