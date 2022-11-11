What's new

Indian media claims Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik are officially divorced

Pakistan former captain Shoaib Malik and India’s tennis ace Sania Mirza are now officially divorced, claims Indian media.

The couple who was separated for sometime now has officially parted ways.

Indian media claims Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik are officially divorced

Pakistan former captain Shoaib Malik and India’s tennis ace Sania Mirza are now officially divorced, claims Indian media. The couple who was separated
Legal complications holding Sania, Shoaib from formally announcing divorce: reports​


Shoaib and Sania are silent regarding their divorce rumours till now and the reports said that the couple is not addressing the rumours due to contracts signed with different shows and legal complications as Shoaib and Sania have several contracts to complete.

Legal complications holding Sania, Shoaib from formally announcing divorce: reports

Pakistan’s former captain Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza are in the headlines nowadays for their divorce rumours. Reportedly, one of the
