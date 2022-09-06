Indian Media: Chinese PLA Killed Indian Army Medic who Treated PLA Soldiers During Galwan Valley Clash

Army medic who treated PLA troops was brutally killed in clash, reveals new book India’s Most Fearless 3 captures disturbing battlefield scenes including how PLA killed a selfless Indian Army medic, tactics employed to throw Indian soldiers off balance, and terrifying conditions in which the two foes fought hand-to-hand till death

India’s Most Fearless 3: New Military Stories of Unimaginable Courage and Sacrifice, authored by HT’s Rahul Singh and India Today TV’s Shiv Aroor, captures disturbing battlefield scenes including how the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) brutally killed a selfless Indian Army medic who saved the lives of several wounded Chinese soldiers, the ferocity of the shock attack by the enemy, tactics employed by PLA to throw Indian soldiers off balance, and the terrifying conditions in which the two foes fought hand-to-hand till death.Twenty Indian soldiers, including a colonel, were killed in the June 15 skirmish that stretched the India-China bilateral relationship to a breaking point, and the trust deficit it triggered still casts a shadow over the ongoing talks to resolve the border row in Ladakh.China declared that only four of its soldiers were killed, but the book challenges the claim by narrating events that seek to establish that the Chinese were economical with the truth and used a torrent of propaganda and lies to hide their losses.Published by Penguin Random House India, the book is set to release on August 15 and features the stories of some of India’s most fearless military personnel in their finest hours.It documents the Galwan clash, for the first time, in the words of Indian soldiers who fought against extraordinary odds, heroically reversed the advance of a numerically superior and treacherous enemy, and lived to tell the story.The Indian medic, Naik Deepak Singh, was posthumously awarded Vir Chakra, India’s third highest wartime honour, for saving the lives of more than 30 Indian soldiers. That he saved the lives of the enemy too was not known until now.We have a number for how many Indian lives Deepak saved, but we don’t have a number for how many Chinese men he saved that night,” the book quotes Colonel Ravi Kant, the man who was the second-in-command of 16 Bihar when the clash took place and took charge as commanding officer after Colonel B Santosh Babu was killed in action.“All I can say is that many of the injured Chinese men who survived that night definitely have Naik Deepak to thank. They were practically abandoned by their forces, while this boy was tending to their wounds. We are trained to take life to protect the country. But what can be higher than saving lives?”The book says as Naik Deepak tended to wounded Chinese soldiers, a rock came like a frisbee out of the mountainside, splintered on the ground next to him, a piece of it striking him on the forehead and knocking him back.