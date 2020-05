This is after effects of the level of 1.2 billion Indians and thier media gone after loosing to Pakistan, loosing Ladakh, beaten by China, Two Drones shot by Pakistan Army.Arnab Goswami gone to gutter level. Nepal-India border tensions, Pakistanis just entertaining.Really see the helpless in Indian Media, happy to see them going gutter levels.Indian Media and anchors World most pathetic jounalists ever. Fakes, Lost wars, humiliated im Afghanistan, 27th Feb by Pakistan, then by China. Weak poor India helpless vegeneance.