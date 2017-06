Does anyone anymore take what indians say seriously anymore?????????.......these are the same people that said Pakistan would NEVER EVER become a nuclear weapons state with or without Chinese assistance, that indians are Nordic-Aryans, the indian space program is ahead of NASA, indians invented aeroplanes 5000 years ago, india is a superpower at the same level of America & China etc etc. When dogs bark, let them bark as loud as they want. No need to take indians seriously. What they say is always false, lies, deceptive and highly inaccurate.

Click to expand...