Indian Mass Cremation ! Coronavirus becoming Hell for Indians

So much pollution being caused. Cant this be taken up with the UN? the amount of chemicals being reached into the atmosphere due to the burning of all these bodies.

There should be better less polluting means of disposal example burial?
 
Modi has proved to be a bad Omen for India, don't know.

His political career risen exponentially after the Gujarat massacre.

And about covid-19 pandemic, the govt is hiding the figure, the deaths as seen here with mass cremations can easily be twenty times higher.

1619131262697.png
 
Imran Khan said:
4 months wali baat sun ker poocha sir shayed koi new alcohol brand aya ho market main jisy pee ker ye idea ata ho . :rofl:
Click to expand...
They are clueless beyond belief. The Indian variant of the virus is nothing like covid-19 and can be considered a completely new version of covid itself (covid-21?). Pakistan is moving beyond its 3rd wave while India is just getting started with its 2nd wave. Imagine when India hits its 3rd or 4th wave....

Most of the world has already cut all links with Gangedesh in the last few weeks.
 
Imran Khan said:
konsi bottle hai name to batao yaar mery ko bhi peeni hai :P
Click to expand...
Sirji we have almost completed vaccination for 45+

18+ is starting this weekend.


yeah and then zombies killing the people in india . vaccine completed only 1.3% of indian population yet do not lie in internet era .

and leave pakistan aside we are just fine without vaccine:agree: guru :lol:
 
Imran Khan said:
yeah and then zombies killing the people in india . vaccine completed only 1.3% of indian population yet do not lie in internet era .

and leave pakistan aside we are just fine without vaccine:agree: guru :lol:
Click to expand...
Most ganges already suffer from anemia and athesma. Infact India is number 1 in the world for these types of patients. All due to the lack of eating meat :D
 
Imran Khan said:
yeah and then zombies killing the people in india . vaccine completed only 1.3% of indian population yet do not lie in internet era .

and leave pakistan aside we are just fine without vaccine:agree: guru :lol:
Click to expand...
India has exported covid-19 vaccines to earn money, a baniya mentality.

And given vaccines in small numbers , one to two million as donations to sri lanka, BD others as vaccine maitri, Modi being the vaccine Guru.

Now they have ran out of APIs, raw materials and money, need govt funding.
 
