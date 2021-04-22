Indian Mass Cremation ! Coronavirus becoming Hell for Indians

JackTheRipper
There is shortage in Oxygen Supplies in India
konsi bottle hai name to batao yaar mery ko bhi peeni haiin 4 months all Indian will be vaccinated and this will be behind us.
By vaccine he means watching bollywood. Will make all corona disapear in an instant!
4 months wali baat sun ker poocha sir shayed koi new alcohol brand aya ho market main jisy pee ker ye idea ata ho .By vaccine he means watching bollywood. Will make all corona disapear in an instant!
They are clueless beyond belief. The Indian variant of the virus is nothing like covid-19 and can be considered a completely new version of covid itself (covid-21?). Pakistan is moving beyond its 3rd wave while India is just getting started with its 2nd wave. Imagine when India hits its 3rd or 4th wave....4 months wali baat sun ker poocha sir shayed koi new alcohol brand aya ho market main jisy pee ker ye idea ata ho .
Sirji we have almost completed vaccination for 45+
KUTA MAAR KUPEEE....
yeah and then zombies killing the people in india . vaccine completed only 1.3% of indian population yet do not lie in internet era .Sirji we have almost completed vaccination for 45+
18+ is starting this weekend. My date will be available this Saturday. I believe if @KaiserX was based in Pak he would have got his date in 3 years
Coronavirus vaccine in India: COVID vaccination for 18+ to open up, all you need to know about the vaccines available in IndiaThe upcoming phase of the vaccination is being hailed as a major step in controlling the spread of the second wave of infections in the country. Here's what you can expecttimesofindia.indiatimes.com
Covid-19: UP to give free shots to all above 18 from May 1 | India News - Times of IndiaIndia News: LUCKNOW: The UP government on Tuesday decided to administer Covid-19 vaccine free of cost to all those above 18 years of age from May 1.timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Most ganges already suffer from anemia and athesma. Infact India is number 1 in the world for these types of patients. All due to the lack of eating meatyeah and then zombies killing the people in india . vaccine completed only 1.3% of indian population yet do not lie in internet era .
and leave pakistan aside we are just fine without vaccine guru
India has exported covid-19 vaccines to earn money, a baniya mentality.yeah and then zombies killing the people in india . vaccine completed only 1.3% of indian population yet do not lie in internet era .
and leave pakistan aside we are just fine without vaccine guru