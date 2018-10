By News Desk Published: October 7, 20182SHARESVictim's elder brother also stabbed thrice. SCREENGRAB COURTESY: TIMES OF INDIAA 40-year-old Indian man was stabbed to death on Saturday when he refused to apologise to a dog in a New Delhi neighbourhood,reported.The suspects stabbed Vijendar Rana six times with kitchen knives and a screwdriver.According to reports Tommy, the dog in question, started barking when Rana’s truck drove by. Upon hearing the barks, the suspects stopped the truck, pulled out Rana by his hair and told him to say sorry to Tommy.Rana freed himself and tried fleeing away but the suspects stopped and stabbed him to death.The victim’s elder brother was stabbed thrice when he tried to help him.According to police, the suspects are two brothers, Ankit and Paras, who along with their tenant Dev Chopra are involved in the heinous crime.