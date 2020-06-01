What's new

Indian Man Slits Open Stomach Of Pregnant Wife To Check Baby’s Gender

S

Shahzaz ud din

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 12, 2017
7,076
13
11,384
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Indian Man Slits Open Stomach Of Pregnant Wife To Check Baby’s Gender
The woman was rushed to a district hospital by the locals.
By Mishal Ali Last updated Sep 21, 2020
1
Share

In a horrifying incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh tore open the stomach of his pregnant wife to know the child’s gender.




According to the reports, Pannalal is a father of five girls and ripped open the stomach of his pregnant wife to find out if she was going to give birth to a son this time. The woman was seven months pregnant.
Pannalal slit the stomach of his 35-year old wife with a sharp-edged weapon in the Nekpur locality in the Civil Lines police station area, leaving the woman seriously injured. An FIR was filed against the criminal and has been arrested.


A police official said that the reason as to why he did this loathsome act is still being looked into. However, the family of the wife says that Pannalal wanted a son and he committed this heinous act to check the gender of the baby.
The woman was rushed to a district hospital by the locals, from where she was sent to the Bareilly hospital in serious condition.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J Indian man arrested for allegedly kissing toddler twice on lips World Affairs 7
Vanguard One Indian Man Extradited To UK Sent To Life In Jail On Rape, Murder Charges Europe & Russia 5
eldarlmari Indian-origin man jailed in Singapore for molesting woman jogger Central & South Asia 4
Morpheus Pakistani man tortured to death in Indian prison Central & South Asia 11
Pakistan Ka Beta Featured Another Man accused of financing Indian RAW arrested in Karachi Pakistan's Internal Security 5
Areesh Featured Indian Army man shoots self dead in Baramulla, Kashmir Indian Defence Forum 5
eldarlmari "People are asking me for selfies"- Indian man wears gold face mask to ward off coronavirus Central & South Asia 18
G Indian man nicknamed "MAXIMAN" hold "World Record Title as Biggest Mouth" Central & South Asia 9
J Indian man arrested for smuggling 3,346 pounds of marijuana into US Americas 16
eldarlmari It worked: Indian army diverts troops manning LOC in Kashmir- to LAC in Ladahk Central & South Asia 69

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top