Shahzaz ud din
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jun 12, 2017
- 7,076
- 13
- Country
-
- Location
-
Indian Man Slits Open Stomach Of Pregnant Wife To Check Baby’s Gender
The woman was rushed to a district hospital by the locals.
By Mishal Ali Last updated Sep 21, 2020
1
Share
In a horrifying incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh tore open the stomach of his pregnant wife to know the child’s gender.
According to the reports, Pannalal is a father of five girls and ripped open the stomach of his pregnant wife to find out if she was going to give birth to a son this time. The woman was seven months pregnant.
Pannalal slit the stomach of his 35-year old wife with a sharp-edged weapon in the Nekpur locality in the Civil Lines police station area, leaving the woman seriously injured. An FIR was filed against the criminal and has been arrested.
A police official said that the reason as to why he did this loathsome act is still being looked into. However, the family of the wife says that Pannalal wanted a son and he committed this heinous act to check the gender of the baby.
The woman was rushed to a district hospital by the locals, from where she was sent to the Bareilly hospital in serious condition.
The woman was rushed to a district hospital by the locals.
By Mishal Ali Last updated Sep 21, 2020
1
Share
In a horrifying incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh tore open the stomach of his pregnant wife to know the child’s gender.
According to the reports, Pannalal is a father of five girls and ripped open the stomach of his pregnant wife to find out if she was going to give birth to a son this time. The woman was seven months pregnant.
Pannalal slit the stomach of his 35-year old wife with a sharp-edged weapon in the Nekpur locality in the Civil Lines police station area, leaving the woman seriously injured. An FIR was filed against the criminal and has been arrested.
A police official said that the reason as to why he did this loathsome act is still being looked into. However, the family of the wife says that Pannalal wanted a son and he committed this heinous act to check the gender of the baby.
The woman was rushed to a district hospital by the locals, from where she was sent to the Bareilly hospital in serious condition.