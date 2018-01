34-year-old Prabhu Ramamoorthy, shoving his fingers inside her pants 'and vigorously moving them,' according to a federal criminal complaint.



The woman said her seatmate stopped touching her when she opened her eyes. The female traveler then noticed that both her shirt and pants had been undone.

telling an FBI agent that he might have unclasped the sleeping stranger's bra 'while playing with it' and had cupped her breasts over her blouse

admitted that he 'unzipped the woman's pants part-way and put his finger in her pants' in an attempt to digitally penetrate her,