indian man harassed in Poland by ...

tower9

Wtf who gave that guy the right to speak on Poland’s behalf? He is clearly an American.

Also why did the white man invade everyone else’s land? No one would be going to white countries if they never did that in the first place.
 
Mugwop

@Areesh @Windjammer @tman786 @lastofthepatriots
I thought Pakis pretended to indians in the US to escape a beating according to rss turds.
Here is the reality.

Wtf who gave that guy the right to speak on Poland’s behalf? He is clearly an American.

Also why did the white man invade everyone else’s land? No one would be going to white countries if they never did that in the first place.
Albino entitlement issues!
I am no fan of indians but I bet he came to poland legally meanwhile these diseased albinos have invaded multiple countries for no reason. The nerve of these people is mind blowing.
 
lastofthepatriots

Mugwop said:
@Areesh @Windjammer @tman786 @lastofthepatriots
I thought Pakis pretended to indians in the US to escape a beating according to rss turds.
Here is the reality.


Albino entitlement issues!
I am no fan of indians but I bet he came to poland legally meanwhile these diseased albinos have invaded multiple countries for no reason. The nerve of these people is mind blowing.
Response by Indian was pathetic. That was a fight or flight moment and this bharti was doing neither. He could have got seriously hurt... :lol:
 
Mugwop

lastofthepatriots said:
Response by Indian was pathetic. That was a fight or flight moment and this bharti was doing neither. He could have got seriously hurt... :lol:
If you think his response is bad you should see the responses by bhartis on a similar thread.
"indians goray say mafi mang rey hai" :lol:
 
lastofthepatriots

Mugwop said:
If you think his response is bad you should see the responses by bhartis on a similar thread.
"indians goray say mafi mang rey hai" :lol:
:lol:

Bhartis are pathetic....

thumbnail%5B1%5D.jpg


Ye inki asal auqaat he magar idar Pdf par aa kar supa pawar ke naaray lagaa te he mattachor ke bachay...
 
B.K.N

I think if he was slim and clean shaved he would face less racism and kapray bhi koi theek sa pehnay karay
 

