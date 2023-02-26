Indian Man Forced to Sit on Knees, Publicly Apologize and Shout Slogans for Supporting Pakistan in a Cricket Match Against New Zealand

It is from this vlog that was posted months ago by Azeri vlogger David Akhunzada and got viral just recently
@Bleek @villageidiot @Riz
Last edited:
His crime was hoisting the indian flag..not being kohlis fan.Could have been sentenced upto 10 years but was spared.
Pakistani man sentenced to 10 years in jail for being a Virat Kohli fan, hoisting Indian flag
Pakistani man sentenced to 10 years in jail for being a Virat Kohli fan, hoisting Indian flagUmar Draz insisted he did not know he was doing something illegal and was only showing his support for the Indian cricket team.amp.scroll.in
India and indians are getting famous here on PDF , why u r angry ?what is this, like the 3rd thread on it now ?
Youtuber with half a millions subs, Momin Saqib.. kab jail ja raha hai ?
Pakistani man sentenced to 10 years in jail for being a Virat Kohli fan, hoisting Indian flag
Pakistani man sentenced to 10 years in jail for being a Virat Kohli fan, hoisting Indian flagUmar Draz insisted he did not know he was doing something illegal and was only showing his support for the Indian cricket team.amp.scroll.in
only "angry" about not having one thread to discuss it.. I don't like to repeat the same thing over and over again across the same bloody news wala thread.India and indians are getting famous here on PDF , why u r angry ?
Aby tu thread ka kia gin raha hai , mudday pe baat ker na...what is this, like the 3rd thread on it now ?
Aby tu thread ka kia gin raha hai , mudday pe baat ker na...
3rd thread par bhi tu bat nhi kar raha , jub tak tu hindutva terrorism par bat nhi kary ga threads banti jain gionly "angry" about not having one thread to discuss it.. I don't like to repeat the same thing over and over again across the same bloody news wala thread.