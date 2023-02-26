What's new

Indian Man Forced to Sit on Knees, Publicly Apologize and Shout Slogans for Supporting Pakistan in a Cricket Match Against New Zealand

El Sidd

El Sidd

Pakistan must work with the Portuguese to help with the state of affairs in Goa. It would be beneficial for both the states to bring back civility in Goa.
 
Suriya said:

Pakistani man sentenced to 10 years in jail for being a Virat Kohli fan, hoisting Indian flag


Pakistani man sentenced to 10 years in jail for being a Virat Kohli fan, hoisting Indian flag

Umar Draz insisted he did not know he was doing something illegal and was only showing his support for the Indian cricket team.
Click to expand...
Youtuber with half a millions subs, Momin Saqib.. kab jail ja raha hai ? :P
Riz said:
India and indians are getting famous here on PDF , why u r angry ?
Click to expand...
only "angry" about not having one thread to discuss it.. I don't like to repeat the same thing over and over again across the same bloody news wala thread.
 
Mobs cannot impose 'deshbhakti' this way. At the most this will only make them more careful to not say such things in front of strangers. That is all.
 
-=virus=- said:
only "angry" about not having one thread to discuss it.. I don't like to repeat the same thing over and over again across the same bloody news wala thread.
Click to expand...
3rd thread par bhi tu bat nhi kar raha , jub tak tu hindutva terrorism par bat nhi kary ga threads banti jain gi
 

