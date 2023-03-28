What's new

Indian man fatally stabbed a canadian when asked to stop vaping in Vancouver, BC

T

Tom-tom

FULL MEMBER
Dec 10, 2019
1,260
-4
933
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
villageidiot said:
Sikhs, better hold on to your kirpans
Click to expand...

Obviously there's a lot of background tension. A human being does not act like a rabbid dog for no reason. If your grind down a human being solely due to stupid reasons - like faith, color and cultural reasons - doing horrible things to them. Then Obviously you will get rabbid dog type reactions. Sometimes out of blue, and sometimes triggered.

I also carry alot of personal trauma and hurt and pain, but I cry to Allah.


I have personally seen this sort of grinding down sort of thing. Various background tensions, but it over looked as the culprits are mortal demi God's with blue and blonde blood running through their bodies.

Until something like this happens.

Another I noticed when a demi mortal gods with blonde and blue blood running through does something wrong - he needs more education and reasoning. Perhaps more degree and phd.


When we do something basically that's actually more of a built trauma response, we need to law thrown at us at full strength.

Also after these demi mortal gods with blond and blue blood running through them, have completely wrecked brown and black countries. Milking out every possible resource from colonial days to modern day imperialism. They have been awarded the best standard of everything in the world. That means education- if they choose so.


Yet they neeed more education. Its like endless feeding a giant morbidly obese mortal demi God that has an bottomless pit of a stomach.

Also, forgotten history, tends to repeat itself over and over again. The days of ignorance is slowly creeping back, as some of these mortal demi God's cannt pretend to stupid any more as there so much information available.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Leaving Hong Kong for Vancouver, Canada’s latest immigrants find familiarity and novelty
Replies
2
Views
298
_Nabil_
_Nabil_
Zornix
Indian student attacked and stabbed 11 times in Australia
2 3
Replies
36
Views
2K
One_Nation
O
Bilal9
Stabbing of student of Asian descent at Indiana University was motivated by race
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
zectech
zectech
R
Video released in fatal police shooting of double amputee in Huntington Park
Replies
5
Views
277
Vortex
Vortex
Akshay89
  • Locked
Dalit man killed for sporting moustache, accused travelled 800 km on bike to kill him in Rajasthan
Replies
6
Views
442
Longhorn
L

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom