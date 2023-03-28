Indian man fatally stabbed a canadian when asked to stop vaping in Vancouver, BC

villageidiot said: Sikhs, better hold on to your kirpans Click to expand...

Obviously there's a lot of background tension. A human being does not act like a rabbid dog for no reason. If your grind down a human being solely due to stupid reasons - like faith, color and cultural reasons - doing horrible things to them. Then Obviously you will get rabbid dog type reactions. Sometimes out of blue, and sometimes triggered.I also carry alot of personal trauma and hurt and pain, but I cry to Allah.I have personally seen this sort of grinding down sort of thing. Various background tensions, but it over looked as the culprits are mortal demi God's with blue and blonde blood running through their bodies.Until something like this happens.Another I noticed when a demi mortal gods with blonde and blue blood running through does something wrong - he needs more education and reasoning. Perhaps more degree and phd.When we do something basically that's actually more of a built trauma response, we need to law thrown at us at full strength.Also after these demi mortal gods with blond and blue blood running through them, have completely wrecked brown and black countries. Milking out every possible resource from colonial days to modern day imperialism. They have been awarded the best standard of everything in the world. That means education- if they choose so.Yet they neeed more education. Its like endless feeding a giant morbidly obese mortal demi God that has an bottomless pit of a stomach.Also, forgotten history, tends to repeat itself over and over again. The days of ignorance is slowly creeping back, as some of these mortal demi God's cannt pretend to stupid any more as there so much information available.