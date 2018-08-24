/ Register

  • Friday, August 24, 2018

Indian Man accused of groping woman near Round Rock is arrested

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by faithfulguy, Aug 24, 2018 at 6:51 AM.

  1. Aug 24, 2018 at 6:51 AM #1
    faithfulguy

    faithfulguy ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    12,268
    Joined:
    Nov 29, 2009
    Ratings:
    +1 / 11,290 / -3
    Country:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    Location:
    United States
    WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man who authorities say groped a woman while she was walking Tuesday morning north of Round Rock has been arrested.

    The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says Dhamotharasamy Vangudusamy Naidu allegedly groped the woman around 7:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of Parkside Parkway, which is a neighborhood just north of Southwest Williamson County Regional Park.

    A woman said she was walking when an Indian man his 60s groped her.

    Naidu, 76, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Williamson County Jail. He is charged with public lewdness.

    https://www.kxan.com/news/crime/man-accused-of-groping-woman-near-round-rock-is-arrested/1388913581
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  2. Aug 24, 2018 at 6:57 AM #2
    Figaro

    Figaro FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,217
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,941 / -0
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
    Funny thing is I used to live in Round Rock ... there are a lot of South Asians there. Most of them were very friendly so I guess this one is a bad apple
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Aug 24, 2018 at 6:57 AM #3
    Mrc

    Mrc SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,781
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2013
    Ratings:
    +3 / 6,593 / -5
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Qatar
    They shud be given cultural amnesty...

    This is not even a reportable crime in India... no penetration has taken place
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  4. Aug 24, 2018 at 6:58 AM #4
    faithfulguy

    faithfulguy ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    12,268
    Joined:
    Nov 29, 2009
    Ratings:
    +1 / 11,290 / -3
    Country:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    Location:
    United States
    Yes, lots of Indians. And lots of perverts. Where about in round rock? I’m by Wilco Park.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  5. Aug 24, 2018 at 6:59 AM #5
    faithfulguy

    faithfulguy ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    12,268
    Joined:
    Nov 29, 2009
    Ratings:
    +1 / 11,290 / -3
    Country:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    Location:
    United States
    In America, we don’t tolerate Indian culture of sexual harassment.
     
  6. Aug 24, 2018 at 7:03 AM #6
    Ishq Dewana

    Ishq Dewana FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    189
    Joined:
    Aug 8, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 198 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    I don’t know why people think sexual harassment is worth it. It’s not. I am love crazed but I would never disrespect a beautiful young girl.
     
  7. Aug 24, 2018 at 7:08 AM #7
    faithfulguy

    faithfulguy ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    12,268
    Joined:
    Nov 29, 2009
    Ratings:
    +1 / 11,290 / -3
    Country:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    Location:
    United States
    You should ask Indians that question. Is it a culture norm? A religious practice? Part of the caste system? Only an Indian can give the answer. To me, It’s just sick and wrong.
     
  8. Aug 24, 2018 at 7:09 AM #8
    Ishq Dewana

    Ishq Dewana FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    189
    Joined:
    Aug 8, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 198 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    I mean the only reasoning I can think of is that there’s no consequences for them. They can have some free sex with any HOT girl no matter who they are. (In India)
     
  9. Aug 24, 2018 at 7:12 AM #9
    faithfulguy

    faithfulguy ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    12,268
    Joined:
    Nov 29, 2009
    Ratings:
    +1 / 11,290 / -3
    Country:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    Location:
    United States
    It’s could be a cultural issue. To them, it’s ok to harass women. But when they practice their culture in America, like this dirty old Indian man, they got put in the slammer.
     
  10. Aug 24, 2018 at 7:13 AM #10
    Ishq Dewana

    Ishq Dewana FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    189
    Joined:
    Aug 8, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 198 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    In India, they are really light against rapes.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  11. Aug 24, 2018 at 7:26 AM #11
    Figaro

    Figaro FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,217
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,941 / -0
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
    I used to live near the Balcones Country Club. Then I moved to Steiner Ranch in Leander ... Austin is a pretty decent city.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  12. Aug 24, 2018 at 7:30 AM #12
    faithfulguy

    faithfulguy ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    12,268
    Joined:
    Nov 29, 2009
    Ratings:
    +1 / 11,290 / -3
    Country:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    Location:
    United States
    I live in Georgetown Leander Cidar Park interception. I like this area. I have not been down to Austin much.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  13. Aug 24, 2018 at 7:32 AM #13
    faithfulguy

    faithfulguy ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    12,268
    Joined:
    Nov 29, 2009
    Ratings:
    +1 / 11,290 / -3
    Country:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    Location:
    United States
    Can an India tell the caste of this predator by name. His name is

    DhamotharasamyVangudusamy Naidu.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 16 (Users: 4, Guests: 12)
  1. xyx007