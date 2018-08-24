Indian Man accused of groping woman near Round Rock is arrested

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man who authorities say groped a woman while she was walking Tuesday morning north of Round Rock has been arrested.The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says Dhamotharasamy Vangudusamy Naidu allegedly groped the woman around 7:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of Parkside Parkway, which is a neighborhood just north of Southwest Williamson County Regional Park.A woman said she was walking when an Indian man his 60s groped her.Naidu, 76, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Williamson County Jail. He is charged with public lewdness.