Indian mainstream media shows UAE, Yemen and parts of KSA as Akhand Bharat

Pak Nationalist

Jul 4, 2021
GCC Arabs are being too eager to sit in the lap of India due to its market size. Meanwhile, this is what the Indian intelligentsia most of which has now been infiltrated and compromised by ultra-right-wing Hindu supremacists aspires for. Entire UAE and Oman, the most pro India Khaleeji states are being shown as part of the Akhand Bharat by one of the most-watched, pro-Indian Hindu nationalist government Indian TV channels. Not only that but the oil-rich parts of Saudi Arabia and entire Yemen are also now parts of Hindutva fantasy.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1469660741095419906
Arabs should get to know about this.
 
