Indian made cough syrup killed dozens of kids. WHO

We have ongoing problem here in Canada as well. Regulatory body had shut down some imports because of Indian factories failing quality control inspections.
I am not surprised:
Child deaths in Gambia linked to cough syrups made in India, says WHO | CNN
The deaths of dozens of young children in Gambia from acute kidney injuries may be linked to contaminated cough and cold syrups made by an Indian drug manufacturer, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.
