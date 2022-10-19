What's new

Indian made cough syrup killed dozens of kids. WHO

F

Flight of falcon

SENIOR MEMBER
May 22, 2019
3,219
2
7,668
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
We have ongoing problem here in Canada as well. Regulatory body had shut down some imports because of Indian factories failing quality control inspections.

I am not surprised:

www.cnn.com

Child deaths in Gambia linked to cough syrups made in India, says WHO | CNN

The deaths of dozens of young children in Gambia from acute kidney injuries may be linked to contaminated cough and cold syrups made by an Indian drug manufacturer, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.
www.cnn.com www.cnn.com
 
Y

Yaoudelizard

FULL MEMBER
Jun 8, 2022
317
0
265
Country
Palestinian Territory, Occupied
Location
Israel
Flight of falcon said:
We have ongoing problem here in Canada as well. Regulatory body had shut down some imports because of Indian factories failing quality control inspections.

I am not surprised:

www.cnn.com

Child deaths in Gambia linked to cough syrups made in India, says WHO | CNN

The deaths of dozens of young children in Gambia from acute kidney injuries may be linked to contaminated cough and cold syrups made by an Indian drug manufacturer, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.
www.cnn.com www.cnn.com
Click to expand...
Someone has to tell them cow piss is not an active ingredient!
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Dalit
WHO links Gambia deaths to India-made cough syrups
2
Replies
18
Views
419
Dungeness
Dungeness
Kyusuibu Honbu
India and Pakistan heatwave is ‘testing the limits of human survivability,’ expert says
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
2K
Mahabahu kaunteya
Mahabahu kaunteya
aziqbal
  • Locked
What to do about the social media shaming of figure skater Zhu Yi
Replies
12
Views
704
Zsari
Zsari
jamahir
  • Article
India - Yet another Indian student suicides because of an exam
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
Sharma Ji
Sharma Ji
beijingwalker
US military releases videos of August drone strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians, including seven children
Replies
0
Views
351
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom