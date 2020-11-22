Indian Lt Gen Rameshwar Roy Exposes LAC Reality !

Windjammer
- Nov 9, 2009
Former Indian Army Core Commander in IOK Lt Gen Rameshwar Roy in an interview admits to the fact that how China has occupied a great mass of land on the LAC.
Kindly port video link either youtube or other since facebook / twitter / other social media is ban on duty.Former Indian Army Core Commander in IOK Lt Gen Rameshwar Roy in an interview admits to the fact that how China has occupied a great mass of land on the LAC.