Indian Lt. Colonel Shoots Himself in J&k

Nov 9, 2009
Army officers shoots himself dead in Jammu and Kashmir

PTI | Mar 3, 2021, 11:44 IST

SRINAGAR: An Army officer allegedly shot him self dead at an Army depot in Khonmoh area of of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday officials said here.
Lieutenant Colonel Sudeep Bhagat, who was posted at the depot fired upon himself, the officials said, adding he died on the spot.

It was not immediately known why the officer took such an extreme step.

Aug 24, 2015
Adjustment of ceasefire violation?
 
Nov 9, 2009
BSF Jawan Killed, 4 Injured In Firing Accident At Practice Range: Police

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, police said, adding that a "premature blast" in the muzzle of a gun resulted in splinter injuries to five BSF personnel taking part in firing practice.



Jaisalmer: A BSF jawan was killed and four were injured in an incident during firing practice at the Lathi firing range in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, police said on Wednesday.


The incident occurred on Tuesday night, they said, adding that a "premature blast" in the muzzle of a gun resulted in splinter injuries to five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel taking part in firing practice.


Three of them sustained critical injuries and were evacuated to the primary health centre in Pokhran, where Satish Kumar (32) was declared brought dead, the police said, adding that the family members of the victim have been informed about the incident.


BSF Jawan Killed, 4 Injured In Firing Accident At Practice Range: Police

A BSF jawan was killed and four were injured in an incident during firing practice at the Lathi firing range in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, police said on Wednesday.
