Indian Lt. Colonel Shoots Himself in J&k

Army officers shoots himself dead in Jammu and Kashmir

PTI | Mar 3, 2021, 11:44 ISTSRINAGAR: An Army officer allegedly shot him self dead at an Army depot in Khonmoh area of of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday officials said here.Lieutenant Colonel Sudeep Bhagat, who was posted at the depot fired upon himself, the officials said, adding he died on the spot.It was not immediately known why the officer took such an extreme step.