In its most recent attempt to malign Pakistan through lies and further its baseless narrative, Indian media has published a total fabrication regarding statements from a retired Pakistan Army officer.On Wednesday, online publication India today published a false account of statements made by Lt. Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib. The article ridiculously claims that the ex-Army officer said that Indian spy and terrorist Kulbhushan Jadhav had been kidnapped from Iran.Read More: Pak army disregards Indian claims of destroying Pak check post The Indian media has ramped up its campaign to discredit Pakistan in front of the international community. The facts are that Lt. Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib never served in the ISI and has made no such statements.The article in question also stated that these “statements” should be quoted at the International Court of Justice, where India and Pakistan are currently embroiled in a legal battle over the death sentence of Jadhav.Just yesterday, on Tuesday, The Indian media published an un-dated video of a ramshackle structure being fired upon and destroyed. They proceeded to claim that it was a Pakistani border check post. The DG ISPR rubbished these claims and categorically stated that Indian allegations of Pakistani intrusions are baseless.Analysts believe that the recent propagation of lies by the Indian media, the claims of its soldiers being mutilated by Pakistani special forces and the two instances mentioned above, are part of a ploy to distract attention from Indian atrocities in Kashmir. These false allegations are also being used as justification for escalating hostilities on the border.