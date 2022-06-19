Indian lawyer applies for "no caste, no religion" certificate

my2cents said: Religion identity is hard to erase. She could have joined a atheist club and declared herself atheist. No need to create this drama and get an official certificate. As far I know no govt. agency forces you to declare your religion or caste. Click to expand...

What she did was right, in a toxic society that is so obsessed with religion and caste she felt compelled to officially declare herself free from such nonsense. Most people in the TOI comments were accusing her of being an "attention seeker" and "Hinduphobe" for denouncing such a backwards and barbaric system and way of life which is religion and caste. I dont see whats so complicated about declaring yourself free from such nonsense, religion isn't something you are born with but indoctrinated into as a child.