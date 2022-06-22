What's new

Indian Kalwari: Strong Rebuttal by Pakistan Navy

Pakistan Navy intercepts latest Kalvari class Indian submarine

Pak Navy claimed to have warded off an Indian Submarine, Kalwari on 1st March 2022. The activity was intercepted by Pakistan’s Anti-Submarine warfare. Pakistan Navy with its unrelenting vigilance and professional capability has once again thwarted the Indian attempt of entering Pakistan’s waters by spotting and gridlocking one off the latest Kalvari class Indian submarine despite having low-tech gadgets and minute standard of tracking. This reflects the unremitting vigilance and professional competence of the Pakistan Navy to safeguard the maritime frontiers of Pakistan vis-à-vis deplorable Indian maneuvers.

Ocean space is unarguably vast and the maritime interests of nations are widely dispersed. It is virtually impossible to monitor large swathes of ocean round the clock much less respond to activities that might endanger legitimate national or international maritime interests. Likewise, detection of a submerged submarine is not an easy proposition, even for the most advanced navies. And, this is even more demanding in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), where the depth-temperature profile of the sea vis-à-vis sound waves’ travel allows the enormous opportunity for a subsurface vessel to maintain its discretion. Yet, chance incidents could make the submarine detection and track possible but that requires a considerable focus, alertness, and sound professionalism.
Nevertheless, Pakistan Naval Forces proved their vigilance & competence by detecting/blocking Indian submarines from entering Pakistani waters. The recent incident being the fourth detection in the last 5 years is the reflection of the Pakistan Navy’s competence and resolve to defend the maritime frontiers of Pakistan. Seemingly, the Indian Kalvari class submarine was on an intelligence-gathering mission for ascertaining the Pak navy strategies, however, it got knocked by the Pak navy tracking system when it came to a snorkeling depth for charging the batteries.

The possibility of an Indian submarine, loitering into Pakistan’s waters, for gathering the military information and to have an eye over the ongoing Pakistan Navy Exercise SEASPARK-22 was already anticipated. ISPR chief has said that “Therefore, strict monitoring watch and stringent vigilance procedures were enforced. Resultantly, the Pakistan Navy Anti-submarine warfare unit took the lead and prematurely intercepted and tracked the latest Indian submarine Kalvari“. This is the front line unit of Pakistan Navy and had been entrusted with the tasks of Surveillance, Anti-Submarine Warfare, Anti-Surface Vessel, Over the Horizon Targeting, Photography, Intelligence gathering, and Training.
According to the UN Convention on Law of Seas, a country enjoys absolute sovereignty over 12 nautical miles starting from its coast. Seeking from the UN Convention, the law itself doesn’t permit a country to carry its endeavors along the Exclusive Economic Zone and in the continental shelf of a country without its allowance. Primarily, the area under Exclusive Economic Zones surmises an area of seabed water and coastal water within a certain distance of a country cannot be entered without permission. Moreover, according to the Convention of sea laws, there is only one situation when allowance can be given and that is under the innocent passage in which the vessel passing should confer to the rules; it must not stop while sailing and should have a flag hoisted along.

Although it is apparent that submarine espionage violates the sovereignty of the coastal state in the territorial sea, it is unclear whether the operations are inconsistent with the law of the sea, or even international law more generally. Certainly undersea operations and spying in territorial waters without coastal state consent are not compatible with the regime of innocent passage in the law of the sea, but it is unclear whether they are lawful as “non-innocent” passage.
With that being said, the Indian Submarine has entered Pakistan’s water and violated Pakistan’s space. The Indian ambitions along the Indian Ocean and their maritime strategies are evidence of their hostile posture and this incident can be one of the episodes of those Indian hostile designs toward Pakistan. India’s belligerent and aggressive policies could spark strategic brinkmanship in IOR with disastrous consequences for regional security. Hence, to keep the equation balanced, a comprehensive and robust strategy to counter Indian hostile ambitions in Indian Ocean waters is the dire need of time.

Source ; defensetalks.com
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
13,259
-7
15,248
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
K Shehzad said:
View attachment 855754
We should allow it to trespass and blow it up. so that they don't trespass again.
 
Jf-17 block 3

Jf-17 block 3

FULL MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
1,421
5
2,680
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
What is Pakistan doing in retaliation for this?
It’s like the 10th time.
We should at least reply in a similar manner!
 
Jf-17 block 3

Jf-17 block 3

FULL MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
1,421
5
2,680
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Signalian said:
Why give out signature when Beidou footprint can do the job.
Imran Khan said:
what we do we should send a submarine an float near india and let them detect us ???????
We can at least turn the heat up on LOC after such incidents. A raid or two won’t start a war or escalate any tensions.

My point is, every other month india sends a sub to our waters, india sponsors terrorism in Pakistan, india spreads propaganda against us, india does disinfo against us for last 15 yrs, india tries to diplomatically isolate us, india uses fatf and other orgs to make us punish patriots in Pakistan, india continues to support independence movements in Pakistan, india illegally annexed Kashmir with revoking article 370, India’s ruling party is blasphemous against our prophet (pbuh), “accidentally”shooting brahmos at us, doing false flags and blaming us, balakot, and india giving provoking statements always like saying they’ll occupy Gilgit or AJK but, what has our response been to any of this? Why are we allowing our selves to get pushed around?
To make things worse, while India openly does all this, we decide to punish those who made india have sleepless nights in Kashmir. Why?
Why are we allowing a country of 230 million get bullied this easily by Indians? And if that wasn’t enough we’re shamelessly giving statement like “bury the past” or “100 years of peace” or “trade with india can only save Pakistan” or doing ceasefire on LOC.

The least we could have done is break ceasefire on LOC when such incidents happen or if that’s too much for us WE COULD AT LEAST GIVE PROPER RETALIATORY STATEMENTS. When Brahmos landed in Pakistan, our dg ispr didn’t even mention it was a missile. He just said projectile.

My question is simple. Why have we become subservient to india?
 
White and Green with M/S

White and Green with M/S

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 29, 2020
4,280
-1
2,180
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Jf-17 block 3 said:
We can at least turn the heat up on LOC after such incidents. A raid or two won’t start a war or escalate any tensions.

My point is, every other month india sends a sub to our waters, india sponsors terrorism in Pakistan, india spreads propaganda against us, india does disinfo against us for last 15 yrs, india tries to diplomatically isolate us, india uses fatf and other orgs to make us punish patriots in Pakistan, india continues to support independence movements in Pakistan, india illegally annexed Kashmir with revoking article 370, India’s ruling party is blasphemous against our prophet (pbuh), “accidentally”shooting brahmos at us, doing false flags and blaming us, balakot, and india giving provoking statements always like saying they’ll occupy Gilgit or AJK but, what has our response been to any of this? Why are we allowing our selves to get pushed around?
To make things worse, while India openly does all this, we decide to punish those who made india have sleepless nights in Kashmir. Why?
Why are we allowing a country of 230 million get bullied this easily by Indians? And if that wasn’t enough we’re shamelessly giving statement like “bury the past” or “100 years of peace” or “trade with india can only save Pakistan” or doing ceasefire on LOC.

The least we could have done is break ceasefire on LOC when such incidents happen or if that’s too much for us WE COULD AT LEAST GIVE PROPER RETALIATORY STATEMENTS. When Brahmos landed in Pakistan, our dg ispr didn’t even mention it was a missile. He just said projectile.

My question is simple. Why have we become subservient to india?
You want to blow up Indian military hardware that's means full fledged war that may become nuclear war if war continues
 
Jf-17 block 3

Jf-17 block 3

FULL MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
1,421
5
2,680
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
White and Green with M/S said:
You want to blow up Indian military hardware that's means full fledged war that may become nuclear war if war continues
Don’t blow up their submarine
At least give them a proper reply in Kashmir.
Many mujahids are ready and willing to give india sleepless nights in Kashmir but their all being stopped by us and not allowed.

Let these guys teach india a lesson
A5E28AC2-EB5B-4D1E-908C-BF7F7CC14F69.jpeg
 
White and Green with M/S

White and Green with M/S

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 29, 2020
4,280
-1
2,180
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Jf-17 block 3 said:
Don’t blow up their submarine
At least give them a proper reply in Kashmir.
Many mujahids are ready and willing to give india sleepless nights in Kashmir but their all being stopped by us and not allowed.

Let these guys teach india a lesson
View attachment 855772
they already blame us on this front without any single and solid proofs if they give solid proofs that we sending terrorists (in their point of view) to world than think what will happen to us?

And last we want peaceful solution of Kashmir according to UN resolutions but India want power solution of Kashmir
 
Jf-17 block 3

Jf-17 block 3

FULL MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
1,421
5
2,680
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
White and Green with M/S said:
they already blame us on this front without any single and solid proofs if they give solid proofs that we sending terrorists (in their point of view) to world than think what will happen to us?

And last we want peaceful solution of Kashmir according to UN resolutions but India want power solution of Kashmir
Lol continue with “peace” while india sends bla, blf, sra, ttp and isis to kill our soldiers.

Supporting Kashmiri resistance is allowed as per UN law it’s just our weak foreign affairs.

What’s more to happen? Pakistan is no Switzerland right now. We literally have nothing to lose.

White and Green with M/S said:
they already blame us on this front without any single and solid proofs if they give solid proofs that we sending terrorists (in their point of view) to world than think what will happen to us?
During Raheel Sharif’s tenure we allowed mujahideen to operate freely. Did we collapse as a state?
White and Green with M/S said:
And last we want peaceful solution of Kashmir according to UN resolutions but India want power solution of Kashmir
Day dreamers thinking
 
White and Green with M/S

White and Green with M/S

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 29, 2020
4,280
-1
2,180
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Jf-17 block 3 said:
Lol continue with “peace” while india sends bla, blf, sra, ttp and isis to kill our soldiers.

Supporting Kashmiri resistance is allowed as per UN law it’s just our weak foreign affairs.

What’s more to happen? Pakistan is no Switzerland right now. We literally have nothing to lose.
You want nuclear war in subcontinent???
 
K

kingQamaR

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 14, 2017
3,056
-5
2,968
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
If they are messing in your waters routinely then I’m sorry to tell you your nuclear deterrence on them is no longer working for us any more.

I now strongly suggest we start to take this seriously , but unfortunately, we have far to many sensible Pakistanis on here advising us we mustn’t be to harsh on them in our rightful responses.

Okay then, continue with this pacifist see where it gets you and trouble you are making for us Pakistan
 
W

WaqarAhmed161247

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 8, 2022
54
-2
52
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jf-17 block 3 said:
We can at least turn the heat up on LOC after such incidents. A raid or two won’t start a war or escalate any tensions.

My point is, every other month india sends a sub to our waters, india sponsors terrorism in Pakistan, india spreads propaganda against us, india does disinfo against us for last 15 yrs, india tries to diplomatically isolate us, india uses fatf and other orgs to make us punish patriots in Pakistan, india continues to support independence movements in Pakistan, india illegally annexed Kashmir with revoking article 370, India’s ruling party is blasphemous against our prophet (pbuh), “accidentally”shooting brahmos at us, doing false flags and blaming us, balakot, and india giving provoking statements always like saying they’ll occupy Gilgit or AJK but, what has our response been to any of this? Why are we allowing our selves to get pushed around?
To make things worse, while India openly does all this, we decide to punish those who made india have sleepless nights in Kashmir. Why?
Why are we allowing a country of 230 million get bullied this easily by Indians? And if that wasn’t enough we’re shamelessly giving statement like “bury the past” or “100 years of peace” or “trade with india can only save Pakistan” or doing ceasefire on LOC.

The least we could have done is break ceasefire on LOC when such incidents happen or if that’s too much for us WE COULD AT LEAST GIVE PROPER RETALIATORY STATEMENTS. When Brahmos landed in Pakistan, our dg ispr didn’t even mention it was a missile. He just said projectile.

My question is simple. Why have we become subservient to india?
NOT people of pakistan but the ruling parties only except IK WHO delivered a swift possible retort verbally and practically other all proved impotent in reality.yes one man more, Musharref rtd Gen.was also a sore in the eyes of India but he also made big blunders in the fight against so called war against terrorism and pushed pakistan into an unending war ..a telefone call Uturned all strategy and stance of pakistan..AFSOOS.
 

