Indian Kalwari: Strong Rebuttal by Pakistan Navy

We can at least turn the heat up on LOC after such incidents. A raid or two won’t start a war or escalate any tensions.



My point is, every other month india sends a sub to our waters, india sponsors terrorism in Pakistan, india spreads propaganda against us, india does disinfo against us for last 15 yrs, india tries to diplomatically isolate us, india uses fatf and other orgs to make us punish patriots in Pakistan, india continues to support independence movements in Pakistan, india illegally annexed Kashmir with revoking article 370, India’s ruling party is blasphemous against our prophet (pbuh), “accidentally”shooting brahmos at us, doing false flags and blaming us, balakot, and india giving provoking statements always like saying they’ll occupy Gilgit or AJK but, what has our response been to any of this? Why are we allowing our selves to get pushed around?

To make things worse, while India openly does all this, we decide to punish those who made india have sleepless nights in Kashmir. Why?

Why are we allowing a country of 230 million get bullied this easily by Indians? And if that wasn’t enough we’re shamelessly giving statement like “bury the past” or “100 years of peace” or “trade with india can only save Pakistan” or doing ceasefire on LOC.



The least we could have done is break ceasefire on LOC when such incidents happen or if that’s too much for us WE COULD AT LEAST GIVE PROPER RETALIATORY STATEMENTS. When Brahmos landed in Pakistan, our dg ispr didn’t even mention it was a missile. He just said projectile.



My question is simple. Why have we become subservient to india?