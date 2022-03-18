What's new

Indian judge Dalveer Bhandari votes against Russia as World Court asks Moscow to stop

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,181
17
23,098
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
India has abstained from voting in the United Nations against Russia. At the International Court of Justice, which has asked Moscow to stop its military operation, Indian judge Dalveer Bhandari voted against Russia.
Justice Dalveer Bhandari voted against Russia at the International Court of Justice. (HT File Photo)
Justice Dalveer Bhandari voted against Russia at the International Court of Justice. (HT File Photo)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 05:51 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
The International Court of Justice has asked Russia to immediately halt its military operation in Ukraine, in a 13-2 decision which means 13 voters were in favour of the direction to Russia, while 2 were against. Indian judge at the UN court Justice Dalveer Bhandari voted in favour of the majority, against Russia.

"The Russian Federation, pending the final decision in the case, must immediately suspend the military operations it commenced in the territory of Ukraine on February 24, 2022," the order of the UN court said.
Follow live updates of Russia-Ukraine war
The rulings of the International Court of Justice are binding but there have been cases where countries have ignored them, as ICJ has no direct means of enforcing its orders.
Who all voted in favour and against
The UN court comprises 15 judges. President of the ICJ Judge Joan E Donoghue (USA), Judge Peter Tomka (Slovakia), Judge Ronny Abraham (France), Judge Mohamed Bennouna (Morocco), Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf (Somalia), Judge Julia Sebutinde (Uganda), Judge Dalveer Bhandari (India), Judge Patrick Lipton Robinson (Jamaica), Judge Nawaf Salam (Lebanon), Judge Iwasawa Yuji (Japan), Judge Georg Nolte (Germany), Judge Hilary Charlesworth (Australia), Judge ad hoc Daudet voted in favour of the direction.


Two judges who were against the direction were Vice-President Kirill Gevorgian (Russia) and Judge Sue Hanqin (China).
Who is Dalveer Bhandari?
Justice Dalveer Bhandari is serving his second term at the World Court. In 2012, he was elected for the first term which continued till 2018. He was renominated by India and beat UK's nominee Justice Greenwood to win another term at the ICJ.
Following the international court's order, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky asked Russia to immediately comply with the order though peace negotiations are going on. "Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the International Court of Justice. The ICJ ordered to immediately stop the invasion. The order is binding under international law. Russia must comply immediately. Ignoring the order will isolate Russia even further," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.
www.hindustantimes.com

Indian judge Dalveer Bhandari votes against Russia as World Court asks Moscow to stop

India has abstained from voting in the United Nations against Russia. At the International Court of Justice, which has asked Moscow to stop its military operation, Indian judge Dalveer Bhandari voted against Russia.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
At International Court of Justice Indian judge votes against Russian invasion of Ukraine
Replies
1
Views
144
STREANH
S
beijingwalker
UN international court of justice orders Russia to halt invasion of Ukraine, Russian and Chinese judges on the court voted against the order
Replies
7
Views
170
CAPRICORN-88
CAPRICORN-88
ghazi52
Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as first female judge of Supreme Court
2
Replies
27
Views
614
One_Nation
O
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SHCBA to challenge appointment of SC judges against seniority principle
Replies
3
Views
209
Pandora
Pandora
atya
US Considers Sanctions On India After It Abstained To Vote On Russia - NDTV
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
103
Views
4K
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom