Indian Journalist Mr Vishnu Som wants to ask me something

Type-052s are very powerful warships. Pakistan Navy's capabilities will increase phenomenally with these ships. I have maintained this stance for a long time, that Pakistan needs to strengthen it's Navy in order to protect and dominate the Arabian Sea. With it, Pakistan will ensure the sustained success of CPEC.



Given when Pakistan's economy becomes robust and ppp-pmln maggots exterminated. Then Pakistan can and should diversify it's Navy with Russian Subs and Frigates as well.



The people of Pakistan have been given a once in a life time chance to change the course of their country, with an honest leader like Imran Khan. Work with him, individually or as a group, directly or indirectly, this is your country and you are in control of your destiny. Make it happen ... there are no second chances in life!