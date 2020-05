So because of the ones who left their countries to serve Israel, you would throw out the ones who did not? The ones who instead chose to stay and serve their countries?



Seems like a pretty unintelligent argument, no? Especially since no one has any right to throw anyone out of their own country. What was ironic though, was seeing you label them as the "hateful creatures".





ps: Inciting hatred against any community or religion goes against the forum rules. You have repeatedly breached this rule.

