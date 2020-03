a remarkable painting painted by Gupta empire period artist at Ajanta Buddhist caves intricately shows the opulance and brilliance of Indian jewellery fashion prevaling in the 500 AD which had already reached it artistic peak. The gem stones are shown reflecting light and being bright and glittering, and pearls also also shown in their fabulous fashion. The jewellery fashion shows the continuity of indian tradition and fashion right to the mughal era where mughal era jewellery collection at several museums testify to the age old preserved art of Indian jewellery making.