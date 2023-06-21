INDIAN IT services giant Tata Consultancy bags $1.9 billion deal to transform UK's national employment savings trust

INDIAPOSITIVE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 20, 2014
- 9,048
- -28
- Country
-
- Location
-
IT services giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced the expansion of its partnership with National Employment Savings Trust, UK’s largest workplace pension scheme in a £840 million ($1 billion) deal over an initial tenure of 10 years, wherein it will digitally transform the firm’s administration services to deliver enhanced member experiences.
TCS bags $1 billion deal from UK's National Employment Savings Trust
The total maximum estimated value of the contract, if extended to the entirety of its 18-year tenure, will be £1.5 billion (around $1.9 billion). This is TCS’ fourth large deal from the region in 2023, following the $723-million deal from Phoenix Group, the Marks & Spencer deal and a 10-year...
www.moneycontrol.com
Last edited: