INDIAN IT services giant Tata Consultancy bags $1.9 billion deal to transform UK's national employment savings trust

Sep 20, 2014
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1671568432561815553
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1671548438998310914

IT services giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced the expansion of its partnership with National Employment Savings Trust, UK’s largest workplace pension scheme in a £840 million ($1 billion) deal over an initial tenure of 10 years, wherein it will digitally transform the firm’s administration services to deliver enhanced member experiences.



TCS bags $1 billion deal from UK's National Employment Savings Trust

The total maximum estimated value of the contract, if extended to the entirety of its 18-year tenure, will be £1.5 billion (around $1.9 billion). This is TCS’ fourth large deal from the region in 2023, following the $723-million deal from Phoenix Group, the Marks & Spencer deal and a 10-year...
Now this news is going to give headache for some and burn injuries to people jealous of Modi
 
That's the state pension fkd.

No offence to the staff at TCS but the processes thier management apply are cowboy ish. The workers are very talented and the business itself is very impressive.
 

