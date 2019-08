Hi,



National crisis don't happen in ether and neither do conflicts between two nations who have already been at war---. There are precursors and happenings in real time that appear which would lead to what is coming at you in the future---.



When the Yemen crisis started---the GCC with the permission of west asked pak military to take charge and head off the insurgency---.



That was a shocking moment for india and momentarily it did not comprehend how west would allow pakistan to present its military force in the GCC and take charge of the area---. How could america and UK allow pakistan to establish multiple military bases in the gulf countries and change the power structure---.



A pakistani military base in Oman would be critical to indian interests because it would placed adjacent to the indian coastline across the ocean---a military base in Emirates would deeply influence emirati public's opinion shifting towards pakistan and same for the bases in Bahrain and saudia---. That would be a total catastrophe for indian foreign policy and towards indian occupied kashmir---.



So a plan was devised on a fastrak to counter this proposal---. India approached pakistan media personalities and gave them huge sums of money---they approached some politicians who were on the take and gave them financial assistance and they indirectly approached the politicians who had a soft corner for iran---.



Thus started the campaign against troop buildup and movement to GCC with certain slogans and keywords---. The reason for this campaign was to create a wedge between the GCC and pakistan permanently and separate pakistan from other influential muslim countries---.



This opportunity became the precursor to what was to come years later if the plan succeeded in its implementation to create the division and differences---.



It started with " we are not a mercenary army "---" you have spent so much money on weapons now fight your own wars "---" we are not on your payroll that you ask us to jump and we will "---" shias are our brothers we don't have a bone of contention in this conflict "---a declaration of solidarity with iran came thru---pakistan declared we will not interfere in anyone's conflict at all---" your problem---you handle it "---became the pakistani mantra---.



India was ecstatic at the pakistani publics response---it was way beyond their expectations---they never imagined that the pakistanis would go that far and openly show hatred towards the GCC---openly degrade insult and humiliate the GCC---openly target the militaries of GCC as cowards and incompetent---.



This hatred had gone way beyond the wildest imaginations of the indian planners and the insiders report that there was a momentary shock of disbelief at the highest echelons of power in india---at how badly pakistan had faltered at this god given opportunity---.



On the other hand---the west could not believe what it was seeing---. The west had placed the GCC on a platter and given it to pakistan to build up on the only usable industry that it had---build up its economy and resource and with the resulting increase of military strength and power projection---it would be in a far better position to resolve its boundary issues with its arch enemy india---.



The west thought that pakistani leaders and military would understand the TRUE reason behind the gesture and would jump on it without hesitation to do what it had wanted for the last many decades to be financially economically and militarily strong to resolve the kashmir conflict while solving the Yemen crisis---.



From their experience---the west knew that the experience that the pak military had in containing insurgency back home---they would succeed in containing the yemen insurgency in a professional and ethical manner and contain the damage to life and property as they had shown in Fata---.



But all plans come crumbling down when the horse does not want to drink water---. CONTD

Click to expand...