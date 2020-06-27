What's new

Indian Involvement in Gilgit Baltistan exposed - Indus News Pakistan .

trendin.pk



Another Indian conspiracy against Pakistan has been exposed as a youth from Gilgit-Baltistan Mehdi Shah has admitted that he was being used by Indian proxies for anti-Pakistan activities.
Mehdi Shah Rizvi, son of late Syed Haider Shah Rizvi has admitted that mafias misled his father and forced him to adopt an anti-Pakistan narrative and similar events happened with him as well.
Scotland based Dr. Amjad Ayub Mirza and Britain based Sajjad Raja and Shaukat Kashmiri misled innocent people of Gilgit-Baltistan in issuing anti-Pakistan statements.
Mehdi Shah was made to believe that security agencies were responsible for his father’s death. After that, he adopted anti-Pakistan stance and applied for political asylum in France.
Mehdi Shah revealed that he was incited against Pakistani state, army and other national institutions. Amjad Mirza contacted from Italy while Amjad Ayub assured financial and Indian support and urged him to protest outside Pakistani embassy in Italy, he added.
Mehdi Shah also said that all of his videos against the army and state institutions were scripted and he attended online conferences to incite youth against Pakistan.
He further said that Indian proxies promised him representation in the United Nations (UN) and a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi.
It was further revealed that during the human rights session at the United Nations, Mehdi Shah was given anti-army script. Mehdi also admitted that financial support for the army and anti-Pakistan demonstrations was assured.
trendin.pk

Was used by Indian proxies, confesses Gilgit youth Mehdi Shah - Trend in Pakistan

Another Indian conspiracy against Pakistan has been exposed as a youth from Gilgit-Baltistan Mehdi Shah has admitted that he was being used by Indian proxies for anti-Pakistan activities. Mehdi Shah Rizvi, son of late Syed Haider Shah Rizvi has admitted […]
trendin.pk
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1356508425115619328
 
