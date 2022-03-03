Indian internet warriors trying to change the narrative like in wikipedia

It is a massive Country with a population of over a Billion - whom all seem to have hatred for Pakistan. Some are unemployed & have skills in IT. Some are on the payroll of BJP/RSS and operate out of various offices across India in a form of a Call Center.



You can't beat them, because your only voice is either ISPR or the occasional Foreign Office's statement. Your own media sucks as its more focused on what PMIK is wearing today & what Billo-rani is up to.



You just don't get it. Its not about you taking it seriously because you're from Pakistan & know its History and that of India.



Do you think a guy sitting on his laptop in Brazil knows our history? That person is going view Wikipedia for answers.



If I were to ask you about the Transport system in Peru, you'd probably Wiki it 'cause Google Search will give you that option & that you've already been accustomed to their layout.