Indian internet warriors trying to change the narrative like in wikipedia

There are Indian internet warriors who are trying to use the media to sideline us.
Like for example in wikipedia the opposition to partition has quite a bit of rubbish in it.
But personally I do not take wikipedia seriously. lol
Anyone can edit it.
Or idiots are trying to reference to Dr. Zakir Naik who criticized partition. Oh well that is just his opinion.
Dr. Zakir Naik was not even alive during partition to form an opinion on it.
Dr. Zakir Naik is also living in Malaysia and not in India. lol
Why is Zakir Naik so afraid to live in India.
The creation of Pakistan was a blessing. Allah ka Shukr.
