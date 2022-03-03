What's new

Indian internet warriors trying to change the narrative like in wikipedia

There are Indian internet warriors who are trying to use the media to sideline us.
Like for example in wikipedia the opposition to partition has quite a bit of rubbish in it.

But personally I do not take wikipedia seriously. lol
Anyone can edit it.

Or idiots are trying to reference to Dr. Zakir Naik who criticized partition. Oh well that is just his opinion.
Dr. Zakir Naik was not even alive during partition to form an opinion on it.

Dr. Zakir Naik is also living in Malaysia and not in India. lol
Why is Zakir Naik so afraid to live in India.

The creation of Pakistan was a blessing. Allah ka Shukr.
 
There are Indian internet warriors who are trying to use the media to sideline us.
Like for example in wikipedia the opposition to partition has quite a bit of rubbish in it.

But personally I do not take wikipedia seriously. lol
Anyone can edit it.

Or idiots are trying to reference to Dr. Zakir Naik who criticized partition. Oh well that is just his opinion.
Dr. Zakir Naik was not even alive during partition to form an opinion on it.

The creation of Pakistan was a blessing. Allah ka Shukr.
Yes dear captain obvious.. there was no point in opening a thread for it.
 
There are Indian internet warriors who are trying to use the media to sideline us.
It is a massive Country with a population of over a Billion - whom all seem to have hatred for Pakistan. Some are unemployed & have skills in IT. Some are on the payroll of BJP/RSS and operate out of various offices across India in a form of a Call Center.

You can't beat them, because your only voice is either ISPR or the occasional Foreign Office's statement. Your own media sucks as its more focused on what PMIK is wearing today & what Billo-rani is up to.
But personally I do not take wikipedia seriously. lol
Anyone can edit it.
You just don't get it. Its not about you taking it seriously because you're from Pakistan & know its History and that of India.

Do you think a guy sitting on his laptop in Brazil knows our history? That person is going view Wikipedia for answers.

If I were to ask you about the Transport system in Peru, you'd probably Wiki it 'cause Google Search will give you that option & that you've already been accustomed to their layout.
 
It is a massive Country with a population of over a Billion - whom all seem to have hatred for Pakistan. Some are unemployed & have skills in IT. Some are on the payroll of BJP/RSS and operate out of various offices across India in a form of a Call Center.

You can't beat them, because your only voice is either ISPR or the occasional Foreign Office's statement. Your own media sucks as its more focused on what PMIK is wearing today & what Billo-rani is up to.

You just don't get it. Its not about you taking it seriously because you're from Pakistan & know its History and that of India.

Do you think a guy sitting on his laptop in Brazil knows our history? That person is going view Wikipedia for answers.

If I were to ask you about the Transport system in Peru, you'd probably Wiki it 'cause Google Search will give you that option & that you've already been accustomed to their layout.
Yes I know. They are trying to malign our reputation.

We need a department in the Pakistani government to counter this.

This is what is called "Media War."

To remind some fools taking wiki seriously. There are indeed some who do. Repeat reminding is neccesary to prevent them from falling such trick.
In my University and College I went to, it is prohibited to use wikipedia as a source in reports or essays.
 
They already have tried to re-write the history, eg. The numeral system, chess and many more. Not sure when is Taj Mahal going that way, you guys better start calling Tajo Mahalaya. 😉
 
I must tell you, last 10 years the number of Pakistanis with access to internet have massively increased. Half of the Pakistani population has access to Internet, on one hand this has increased freelancing and IT exports, on the other this has pushed back the Indian propaganda.

I remember in early 2000, you would rarely see a Pakistani replying to false Indian propaganda across all forums on internet but today not even a single post/blog/YouTube video/Tweet/Facebook post/news goes without a counter reply by a Pakistani, who is doing it out of his love for Pakistan.

I am not worried about Indians trying to edit wikipedia. Give it some time, this will all change.


1646347946284.png



Mobile internet awareness by country, 2017 versus 2020 ( Graph below)

1646348567104.png


1646348867823.png
 

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

