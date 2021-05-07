What's new

Indian Intelligentsia Paranoia Deepens as Snow Melts Along the LAC

Browsing through the SM accounts of Indian Defence Analysts and politicians one finds the community again in the grip of PLA paranoia. After decades of continuous Salami Slicing of Indian held territories, the group of Elite analysts are again sounding the Alarm Bells. To what extent their paranoia bears fruit, one thing is for sure China has traumatised the Indian nation permanently, which once considered itself an emerging Global Super Power.
Below are a few thoughts of the renowned Indian Intelligentsia.
As the snow is melting along the Himalayas the Indian media has also upped the ante.
As Harsh Winter Subsides, China Enhances Military Activity Along LAC
As Harsh Winter Subsides, China Enhances Military Activity Along LAC

New Delhi: China is now reinforcing its military positions and rotating troops along the Line of Actual Control. This means that China is sh...
China seems to be no in mood to vacate other areas after this round of mutual withdrawal. What would be India's response is something to see here.
 
Vapnope said:
China seems to be no in mood to vacate other areas after this round of mutual withdrawal. What would be India's response is something to see here.
Air Marshal Retired Pranab Kumar Barbora had this to say recently" China would rather tie us down and bleed us as much as it can so that we aren't able to lift our heads to face them".
'China doesn't want war'

'China doesn't want war'. 'China would rather tie us down; and bleed us as much as it can so that we aren't able to lift our heads to face them.'
I didn't necessarily mean with China. It could mean rising tension in the Pakistan or Bangladesh border ( One is already an unofficial Chinese ally. The other is trying to leave Indian orbit) .
 
siegecrossbow said:
they’ll get a scratch from missiles, artillery, and guided rockets instead of spiked clubs this time around.
I firmly believe China will cut India to size without much hassle, poor Indians are already soiling their dhotees. Chinese are a Wise nation and know the art of warfare.
1620406228656.png
 
Jobless Jack said:
I didn't necessarily mean with China. It could mean rising tension in the Pakistan or Bangladesh border ( One is already an unofficial Chinese ally. The other is trying to leave Indian orbit) .
Then Pakistan or Bangladesh or do the spanking for China.
 
