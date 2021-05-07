What's new

Indian Intelligentsia Paranoia Deepens as it Embraces a Chinese Summer Offensive Along the LAC

Browsing through the SM accounts of Indian Defence Analysts and politicians one finds the community again in the grip of PLA paranoia. After decades of continuous Salami Slicing of Indian held territories, the group of Elite analysts are again sounding the Alarm Bells. To what extent their paranoia bears fruit, one thing is for sure China has traumatised the Indian nation permanently, which once considered itself an emerging Global Super Power.
Below are a few thoughts of the renowned Indian Intelligentsia.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1390562001701654532
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1389824623110332418
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1390156038943346688
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1389749066834202625

As the snow is melting along the Himalayas the Indian media has also upped the ante.
As Harsh Winter Subsides, China Enhances Military Activity Along LAC

New Delhi: China is now reinforcing its military positions and rotating troops along the Line of Actual Control. This means that China is sh...
China seems to be no in mood to vacate other areas after this round of mutual withdrawal. What would be India's response is something to see here.
 
