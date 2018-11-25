Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA
Pakistani police: Indian intelligence agencies assist attackers to attack the Chinese Consulate in Karachi
Overseas Network 11-25 11:24
Pakistan Police Investigation Site (AFP)
Overseas network November 25th Local time on the 23rd, three illegal militants tried to break into the Chinese Consulate in Karachi, Pakistan, failed, and was killed in the subsequent exchange of fire. On the 25th, the Pakistani police revealed the latest investigation progress, pointing out that 13 suspects had been locked, and the attack was carried out with the assistance of the Indian Bureau of Investigation and Analysis.
According to Pakistan’s “Dawn”, the investigation into the attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi made progress on the 24th, and the Pakistani police locked Harbiyar Marri, the leader of the separatist organization “The Balochist Liberation Army”. He is considered to be the mastermind of the entire attack.
Pakistani police officials said the attack was carried out with the assistance of the RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS WING (RAW) in order to try to combat diplomatic and economic relations between China and Pakistan.
According to the data, the Indian Bureau of Investigation and Analysis was established in 1968. It mainly conducts external intelligence missions through intelligence and reconnaissance, collects and sorts out political, military, economic, religious and other intelligences of the other side. It also has rebellion, subversion and certain anti-spyware missions.
A preliminary investigation report by the counter-terrorism department of Sindh, Pakistan, shows that the police currently have locked up 13 suspects, namely Habir Mali, the exiled leader of the Balochist Liberation Army, and his 12 assistants. The list is as follows: Harbiyar Marri, Aslam (Aslam alias 'Acchu'), Bashir Zeb, Noor Bux Mengal, Karim Marri, Capt Rehman Gul, Nisar, Gaindi, Sheikhu, Sharif, Hamal, Munshi, and Shedil (Agha Sherdil).
The report said that three illegal militants who tried to attack the Chinese consulate had been in contact with these people during the crime. The police also found the flag of the Balochist Liberation Army on the body of three militants.
Picture taken by three militants under surveillance video
On the 24th, the Sindh police continued to investigate at the scene of the incident, and the anti-terrorism department official Raja Omar Khatab revealed the details of the attack.
Hatab said that after being hit by the police and hiding in a nearby bungalow, a militant died of excessive blood loss. The other two associates held grenades and tried to break into the reception room for visas. At the reception, there were at least nine people. A woman quickly closed the door to the reception room and a guard closed the main armored door. In order to break through the armored door, the suspect even tried to use the C-4 explosive. Fortunately, he was not successful and was shot dead by the police. However, the grenade thrown by the suspect blew up two police cars, and three cars parked outside the consulate were on fire.
In the exchange of fire with the militants, two Pakistani police officers were killed and a father and son from Quetta City who wanted to apply for a visa were killed.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the attack on the Chinese consulate on the 23rd and ordered a thorough investigation of the incident, pulling out the evil intentions hidden behind it. Imran Khan said that the incident was an attack on China-Pakistan friendly economic cooperation, but this evil force could not destroy the "higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the Arabian Sea" China-Pakistan bilateral relations.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Yan Shuang also said that the Chinese side strongly condemned the violent attacks against diplomatic consular agencies and expressed condolences to the detained security guards in Pakistan. (Overseas network Yang Jia)
This article is a copyrighted work and is strictly prohibited from being reproduced without authorization. Overseas vision, China's position, landing on the People's Daily overseas version of the official website - overseas network www.haiwainet.cn or "Hai Ke" client, one step ahead to obtain authoritative information.
中国领馆遇袭 巴警方：印度情报机构协助袭击者
海外网 11-25 11:24
巴基斯坦警方调查现场（法新社）
海外网11月25日电 当地时间23日，3名非法武装分子试图闯入中国驻巴基斯坦卡拉奇领事馆未得逞，并在随后的交火中被击毙。25日，巴基斯坦警方透露了最新调查进展，指出已经锁定了13名嫌犯，而袭击是在印度调查分析局的协助下进行的。
据巴基斯坦《黎明报》报道，中国驻卡拉奇领事馆遇袭一案的调查24日取得进展，巴基斯坦警方锁定了分离主义组织“俾路支解放军”的流亡头目哈比亚尔·马里（Harbiyar Marri），认为他是整个袭击事件的策划者。
巴基斯坦警方官员称，这次袭击是在印度调查分析局（RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS WING，简称RAW）的协助下进行的，目的是试图打击中巴两国之间的外交及经济关系。
资料显示，印度调查分析局于1968年成立，主要通过谍报和侦察等手段执行对外情报任务，搜集整理对方的政治、军事、经济、宗教等情报，同时具有策反、颠覆和一定的反间谍任务。
巴基斯坦信德省反恐部门的初步调查报告显示，警方目前锁定了13名嫌犯，分别是“俾路支解放军”流亡头目哈比亚尔·马里和他的12名助手。名单如下：哈比亚尔·马里（Harbiyar Marri）、阿斯拉姆（Aslam别名'Acchu'）、巴希尔(Bashir Zeb）、努尔(Noor Bux Mengal）、卡里姆(Karim Marri）、雷曼·古尔 (Capt Rehman Gul）、尼萨尔(Nisar），甘迪(Gaindi）、谢赫(Sheikhu）、谢里夫(Sharif）、哈马尔(Hamal）、孟希(Munshi）和谢迪尔(Agha Sherdil）。
报告称，试图袭击中国领馆的3名非法武装分子作案期间一直与这些人保持联络。警方还在3名武装分子的身上发现了“俾路支解放军”的旗帜。
3名武装分子被监控视频拍到的画面
24日，信德省警方在事发现场继续调查，反恐部门官员拉贾·奥马尔·哈塔布透露了袭击事件的细节。
哈塔布称，一名武装分子被警方击中腹部后躲藏在附近一栋平房后，因失血过多死亡。另外两名同伙则持手榴弹，试图闯入办理签证的接待室，当时接待处至少有9人。一名妇女迅速关上了接待室的门，还有一名警卫关上了主要的装甲门。嫌犯为了突破装甲门，甚至试图使用C-4炸药，所幸没能成功，被警方击毙。不过，嫌犯投掷的手榴弹炸毁了两辆警车，三辆停在领馆外的车起火。
在与武装分子的交火中，2名巴基斯坦警察殉职，一对来自奎达市、想要办签证的父子也不幸遇难。
巴基斯坦总理伊姆兰·汗23日谴责了此次针对中国领馆的袭击事件，并下令彻查此事，揪出隐藏在背后的邪恶企图。伊姆兰·汗表示，这起事件是对中巴友好经济合作的攻击，但此邪恶势力不可能破坏“比喜马拉雅山更高大，比阿拉伯海更深的”中巴双边关系。
中国外交部发言人耿爽也第一时间表示，中方强烈谴责针对外交领事机构的暴力袭击行为，同时对巴方殉职的警卫人员表示哀悼。（海外网 杨佳）
本文系版权作品，未经授权严禁转载。海外视野，中国立场，登陆人民日报海外版官网——海外网www.haiwainet.cn或"海客"客户端，领先一步获取权威资讯。
