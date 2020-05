I think Kashmir will be the first conflict zone in the world to heavily utilize small drone warfare in a mountainous region. It will have new and interesting implications.



What I find interesting is 3 things:



1. These drones sound like they will be DIY packages Pakistan supplies to Kashmiris who assemble and build the drones themselves. This should make it easier to smuggle in without getting noticed.



2. They will be cheap, disposable, one time use.



3. Some Kashmiris may already have these DIY drones.



I think Pakistan is slowly starting to adopt Iranian model. Pakistan previously supplied weapons to Kashmiris but that was basically it. Now it seems like Pakistan is starting to supply more sophisticated weapons to Kashmiris in the form of these drones, the way Iran gives drones to Houthi rebels in Yemen. I wonder if Pakistan is considering giving missile technology to Kashmiris as well.

Click to expand...