/ Register

  • Thursday, August 6, 2020

Indian Intel. Official Traces the Roots of Kashmiri Separatism!!

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by Meengla, Aug 6, 2020 at 3:20 AM.

  1. Aug 6, 2020 at 3:20 AM #1
    Meengla

    Meengla SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,253
    Joined:
    Aug 1, 2009
    Ratings:
    +11 / 5,793 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    The following video is quite astonishing for the facts described, in a mea culpa manner, by one of the officials of Indian Intelligence Bureau (sort of like India's FBI); an official who had deep experience in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. I have so far watched only about 15 minutes of it but, boy, this is a gem of a find!! Slaps on the faces of those who blame Pakistan for the separatism in India!
    Now, I am sure, as I watch the rest of the video, this official will have to blame Pakistan--or else he would face the music in India. But the first 15 minutes alone are so full of material to build a narrative against India in every discourse or discussion!
    India failed in Kashmir because of India's own policies!!!
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 8 (Users: 2, Guests: 4)
  1. Shahzaz ud din ,
  2. Flash_Ninja