Indian Intel. Official Traces the Roots of Kashmiri Separatism!!

The following video is quite astonishing for the facts described, in a mea culpa manner, by one of the officials of Indian Intelligence Bureau (sort of like India's FBI); an official who had deep experience in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. I have so far watched only about 15 minutes of it but, boy, this is a gem of a find!! Slaps on the faces of those who blame Pakistan for the separatism in India! Now, I am sure, as I watch the rest of the video, this official will have to blame Pakistan--or else he would face the music in India. But the first 15 minutes alone are so full of material to build a narrative against India in every discourse or discussion! India failed in Kashmir because of India's own policies!!!