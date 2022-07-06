What's new

Indian influence in South Asia declines as China expands foothold

China's exports to the region grew over five times between 2005 and 2020​

Earlier this week, the Indian government announced that it would send more fuel-laden ships to Sri Lanka to help tide over the island nation’s shortage. Besides ensuring shipments of grains and other relief products, India has extended a $4-billion credit line to the country. This escalation of effort comes at a time when India has been ceding space to China in the South Asian region.
Indian influence in South Asia declines as China expands foothold

Chinas exports to the region grew over five times between 2005 and 2020
