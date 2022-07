Indian influence in South Asia declines as China expands foothold

China's exports to the region grew over five times between 2005 and 2020​

Earlier this week, the Indian government announced that it would send more fuel-laden ships to Sri Lanka to help tide over the island nation’s shortage. Besides ensuring shipments of grains and other relief products, India has extended a $4-billion credit line to the country. This escalation of effort comes at a time when India has been ceding space to China in the South Asian region.For more follow the link below.