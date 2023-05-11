Indian Incel Watch: Megathread on radical incels and their "Sangharsh" against Love Jihad

May 10th, 2023, Uttar Pradesh: Hindus affiliated with VHP hunt down a Hindu woman who had converted to Islam to marry a Muslim man. The Muslim man's friend is assaulted by the VHP mob and forced to flee, allowing the mob the kidnap the girl and return her to her parents against her will. Article below:
Farrukhabad
The young man's companion and sister were handed over to the police. A Muslim youth resident of a locality of Shamsabad police station area was having a love affair with the happiness of district Unnao. On Tuesday, Khushi reached the court to get married with the young man.
Khushi got the affidavit prepared. reveling in it Accepted to marry a Muslim youth. This was informed to Mukesh Batham, District President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad. He reached the court with the workers. The Muslim youth ran away from the court after seeing the activists.
On the allegation of marriage by conversion,
the workers caught hold of his partner and beat him up. The companions brought the Muslim youth's sister and Khushi to Fatehgarh police station. There, District President Mukesh Batham accused him of getting married by converting religion. Gave a complaint to register a case of Love Jihad against the young man and his partner and sister.
The girl said - I am marrying on my own wish
Khushi told the police that she is marrying a Muslim youth on her own wish. The police contacted Khushi's father. He told that Khushi left the house on Monday without informing. Kotwal Sachin Kumar Singh told that further action will be taken after the arrival of Khushi's relatives.
Khushi became Khushnuma: girl converted to marriage, protested against Vishwa Hindu Parishad, know the whole matterNews Desk, Amar Ujala, Farrukhabad Published by:Himanshu Awasthi Updated Wed, 10 May 2023 09:23 AM IST
Farrukhabad Crime: Unnao's Khushi arrived in the court to marry a Muslim youth. Only then the District President and workers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad reached and thrashed the young man's friend. The young man ran away from there. The workers handed over Khushi, the young man's companion and sister to the police.
ExpansionIn Farrukhabad district, Unnao's girl reached the court after converting her religion and marrying a Muslim youth. On information, the District President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad came there along with the workers and created ruckus. Seeing them, the youth ran away, but his friend was caught and beaten up by the workers.
खुशी बनी खुशनुमा: धर्म परिवर्तन कर निकाह करने पहुंची युवती, विश्व हिंदू परिषद का विरोध, जानें पूरा मामला
फर्रुखाबाद जिले में उन्नाव की युवती धर्म परिवर्तन कराकर मुस्लिम युवक से निकाह करने कचहरी पहुंच गई। सूचना पर विश्व
