Check out his profile: https://www.quora.com/profile/Andrew-Carver-3 He spends his "answers" promoting India and defaming China and Pakistan. He even claims India's nuclear program to be "ahead" of China's originally.Anyone knows who's picture and possibly name he stole? Pakistanis here who are active on quora should expose him and his lies.We should also report him to however's picture he stole if we ever find out who that person is.