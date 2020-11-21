What's new

Indian Human Space Testflight- Booster Delivered

Actually a compendium of events that have happened in the last few weeks. First launch will almost certainly be the unmanned test of crew module. They'll put it up into space, check orbit and navigation capabilities, life support and de-orbit, landing on sea.

All indications are a launch will be happening soon- 2/3 Months max (high explosive solid boosters can't be 'stored' for years- too dangerous. So the launch will happen as soon as integration of vehicle is done. So I think Jan/ Feb will see a flight.


1)The booster deliveries by L&T have started:

www.thehindu.com

L&T delivers first hardware for Gaganyaan to ISRO

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L&T) has delivered the first hardware, a booster segment, for Gaganyaan Launch Vehicle to ISRO ahead of schedule, the company said in a statement. The segment was
www.thehindu.com

I suspect these are the S200 boosters (this video is from an earlier static test)




2) HAL has almost certainly readied a 'near complete' version of the crew module by now. Not much time left for major changes.




3) Unconfirmed reports that (I hear 4) asronauts who were training in RUssia have completed their first phase training there and are back home for their continuing training.

4) I expect one more unmanned test before they send up a crew. Touchwood this test goes 'textbook' so we don't need to make any significant changes to design.
A file photo of the S2oo boosters being mated with the Aerosol engines (Vikas). This process will most likely happen in the next few weeks itself


 
