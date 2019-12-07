Indian Honour Killings

In two separate cases of honor killings Hindu men killed by Muslim relatives of GFs. Both crimes were reported yesterday.

Delhi: 18-yr-old DU student beaten to death over his friendship with a woman

An 18-year-old Delhi University student was beaten to death over his friendship with a woman.

Delhi: 18-yr-old DU student beaten to death over his friendship with a woman An 18-year-old Delhi University student was beaten to death over his friendship with a woman.

Karnataka man lures daughter’s boyfriend to discuss marriage, kills him over interfaith affair

On the pretext of discussing their marriage, the father took the 24-year-old man to a secluded place on the outskirts of Bengaluru and strangled him with the help of his son and others.

Karnataka man lures daughter’s boyfriend to discuss marriage, kills him over interfaith affair On the pretext of discussing their marriage, the father took the 24-year-old man to a secluded place on the outskirts of Bengaluru and strangled him with the help of his son and others.