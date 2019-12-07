Indian Honour Killings

Trolling
In two separate cases of honor killings Hindu men killed by Muslim relatives of GFs. Both crimes were reported yesterday.
Delhi: 18-yr-old DU student beaten to death over his friendship with a woman
An 18-year-old Delhi University student was beaten to death over his friendship with a woman.
India Today Web Desk New DelhiOctober 9, 2020UPDATED: October 9, 2020 23:34 IST
The police said the case was under investigation. (Photo: PTI)
An 18-year-old student of Delhi University was beaten to death allegedly over his friendship with a woman. The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, said police.
Two people, including the woman's brother, have been arrested and three others apprehended, police said on Friday.
The woman's brother and a relative have been arrested and three juveniles apprehended in connection with the incident, the police said.
The deceased, Rahul Rajput, was a second-year student in Delhi University's School of Open Learning. He also provided tuition to school students, they added.
According to the police, the victim was friends with a woman from his locality but her family was against the friendship.
On Wednesday evening, the victim was called to Nanda Road on some pretext, and when he reached the spot, he was physically assaulted allegedly by a group of four-five people, including the woman's brothers, a senior police officer said.
He sustained severe injuries in the assault and was rushed to a hospital, where he died during the course of treatment, the officer said.
"The deceased did not have any visible injury. A post-mortem examination was conducted, and the doctor opined that rupturing of the spleen led to his death," said Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest).
A case was registered under section 302 (murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code based on a statement of an uncle of the deceased, she said, adding that two men were arrested.
The uncle of the deceased said in his statement that his nephew and the woman knew each other for close to two years. They lived in the same locality but the woman's parents, and especially her brothers, were against the friendship, he added.
"On Wednesday, around 7 pm, I got a call from my friend who informed us that four-five people were beating up my nephew. When I reached the place, I found that my nephew was being beaten up brutally by the woman's brothers and their associates. They slapped, punched and kicked him," he mentioned in his complaint.
The victim's uncle also alleged that the accused had earlier threatened his nephew.
He stated that the accused told him that his nephew talked to their sister and they did not like it. They said they would kill him if he continued to speak to her, the complainant further said, adding that he pleaded with them to let his nephew go.
The police said the case was under investigation and personnel have been deployed in the locality to avoid any tension between the families.
(With inputs from PTI)
Karnataka man lures daughter’s boyfriend to discuss marriage, kills him over interfaith affair
On the pretext of discussing their marriage, the father took the 24-year-old man to a secluded place on the outskirts of Bengaluru and strangled him with the help of his son and others.
India Today Web Desk BengaluruOctober 8, 2020UPDATED: October 8, 2020 09:33 IST
Representative image: PTI
An interfaith couple in Karnataka had eloped last month and the woman’s father recently called them to sort out the differences. On the pretext of discussing their marriage, the father took the 24-year-old man to a secluded place and strangled him with the help of his son and others.
Both the families had objections to the relationship over their interfaith union. However, last month the young couple had eloped to tie the knot, reported The Times of India. The couple fell in love while working at a factory in 2017.
The woman’s father later managed to convince them to return home on the outskirts of Bengaluru after promising to get them married despite the differences.
On Tuesday morning, the woman’s family took K Lakshmipathi and his elder brother to a secluded spot at a village in Magadi taluk. The woman’s father and brothers convinced Lakshmipathi and his brother Nataraj that they were willing to discuss the marriage.
Later, the father strangled Lakshmipathi even as his brother watched in horror. Nataraj later went on to file a complaint with the police, narrating the incident.
Nataraj has said the woman’s father and brothers first took them to a prayer hall and later made them drink alcohol. But soon, he started abusing Lakshmipathi over their religious differences and asked him to never even dream of marrying his daughter, Nataraj said in his police complaint.
As Lakshmipathi protested, the group of men started thrashing them and took a belt to strangle him. They also warned Nataraj against revealing anything and threatened to kill all his other family members.
