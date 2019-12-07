What's new

Indian Honour Killings

In two separate cases of honor killings Hindu men killed by Muslim relatives of GFs. Both crimes were reported yesterday.




Delhi: 18-yr-old DU student beaten to death over his friendship with a woman
An 18-year-old Delhi University student was beaten to death over his friendship with a woman.
India Today Web Desk New DelhiOctober 9, 2020UPDATED: October 9, 2020 23:34 IST


The police said the case was under investigation. (Photo: PTI)

An 18-year-old student of Delhi University was beaten to death allegedly over his friendship with a woman. The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, said police.
Two people, including the woman's brother, have been arrested and three others apprehended, police said on Friday.
The woman's brother and a relative have been arrested and three juveniles apprehended in connection with the incident, the police said.
The deceased, Rahul Rajput, was a second-year student in Delhi University's School of Open Learning. He also provided tuition to school students, they added.
According to the police, the victim was friends with a woman from his locality but her family was against the friendship.
On Wednesday evening, the victim was called to Nanda Road on some pretext, and when he reached the spot, he was physically assaulted allegedly by a group of four-five people, including the woman's brothers, a senior police officer said.
He sustained severe injuries in the assault and was rushed to a hospital, where he died during the course of treatment, the officer said.
"The deceased did not have any visible injury. A post-mortem examination was conducted, and the doctor opined that rupturing of the spleen led to his death," said Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest).
A case was registered under section 302 (murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code based on a statement of an uncle of the deceased, she said, adding that two men were arrested.
The uncle of the deceased said in his statement that his nephew and the woman knew each other for close to two years. They lived in the same locality but the woman's parents, and especially her brothers, were against the friendship, he added.
"On Wednesday, around 7 pm, I got a call from my friend who informed us that four-five people were beating up my nephew. When I reached the place, I found that my nephew was being beaten up brutally by the woman's brothers and their associates. They slapped, punched and kicked him," he mentioned in his complaint.
The victim's uncle also alleged that the accused had earlier threatened his nephew.
He stated that the accused told him that his nephew talked to their sister and they did not like it. They said they would kill him if he continued to speak to her, the complainant further said, adding that he pleaded with them to let his nephew go.
The police said the case was under investigation and personnel have been deployed in the locality to avoid any tension between the families.
(With inputs from PTI)

Karnataka man lures daughter’s boyfriend to discuss marriage, kills him over interfaith affair
On the pretext of discussing their marriage, the father took the 24-year-old man to a secluded place on the outskirts of Bengaluru and strangled him with the help of his son and others.



India Today Web Desk BengaluruOctober 8, 2020UPDATED: October 8, 2020 09:33 IST
Bengaluru interfaith couple


Representative image: PTI

An interfaith couple in Karnataka had eloped last month and the woman’s father recently called them to sort out the differences. On the pretext of discussing their marriage, the father took the 24-year-old man to a secluded place and strangled him with the help of his son and others.
Both the families had objections to the relationship over their interfaith union. However, last month the young couple had eloped to tie the knot, reported The Times of India. The couple fell in love while working at a factory in 2017.
The woman’s father later managed to convince them to return home on the outskirts of Bengaluru after promising to get them married despite the differences.
On Tuesday morning, the woman’s family took K Lakshmipathi and his elder brother to a secluded spot at a village in Magadi taluk. The woman’s father and brothers convinced Lakshmipathi and his brother Nataraj that they were willing to discuss the marriage.
Later, the father strangled Lakshmipathi even as his brother watched in horror. Nataraj later went on to file a complaint with the police, narrating the incident.
Nataraj has said the woman’s father and brothers first took them to a prayer hall and later made them drink alcohol. But soon, he started abusing Lakshmipathi over their religious differences and asked him to never even dream of marrying his daughter, Nataraj said in his police complaint.
As Lakshmipathi protested, the group of men started thrashing them and took a belt to strangle him. They also warned Nataraj against revealing anything and threatened to kill all his other family members.

Karnataka man lures daughter’s boyfriend to discuss marriage, kills him over interfaith affair

On the pretext of discussing their marriage, the father took the 24-year-old man to a secluded place on the outskirts of Bengaluru and strangled him with the help of his son and others.
So we must raise a flag to support the killers like some special people did. We neither support the perpetrators or the fallen women these people are beyond redemption.
 
Its not a hindu muslim sikh issue, All the Asian continent is fed up. Honour killings are just like part of culture. I have seen 2 cases, both never got caught they ran away. Good 4 them.
 
Why the fck you telling us? Couldn't care less about your shithole.
 
Where does it mention muslim???

In the first article, it says dude was killed because family of girl objected to friendship with dude


2nd article mentions family of girl.took boy to prayer hall for alcohol and over disagreement strangled him
 
Mad Scientist 2.0 said:
They went against the teachings .
Can you clarify please ?
NAVDEEP DHALIWAL said:
Its not a hindu muslim sikh issue, All the Asian continent is fed up. Honour killings are just like part of culture.
Yes, these crimes are part of Indian culture. Or rather, desi culture, perhaps excepting Bangladesh. In fact, I have read about honor killings in Palestine too.

In desi land, the background culture which was supposed to become progressive because of all the leftist movements until the 1980s has become regressive, which is why we see burqas everywhere and the Hindutvadis elected to parliament.
 
hussain0216 said:
Where does it mention muslim???

In the first article, it says dude was killed because family of girl objected to friendship with dude
jamahir said:
Can you clarify please ?


Yes, these crimes are part of Indian culture. Or rather, desi culture, perhaps excepting Bangladesh. In fact, I have read about honor killings in Palestine too.
Are the Arabs part of Indian desi culture?

jamahir said:
Can you clarify please ?


Yes, these crimes are part of Indian culture. Or rather, desi culture, perhaps excepting Bangladesh. In fact, I have read about honor killings in Palestine too.

In desi land, the background culture which was supposed to become progressive because of all the leftist movements until the 1980s has become regressive, which is why we see burqas everywhere and the Hindutvadis elected to parliament.
Cause marrying a polytheist is not permissible in Islam
 
Mad Scientist 2.0 said:
Cause marrying a polytheist is not permissible in Islam
Firstly, we can call someone a "fallen woman" if she casually robs or forces some farmer or student to commit suicide or things like that. Not otherwise.

Secondly, in a Hindu-Muslim relationship if the non-Muslim partner is not a Hindutvadi fanatic I think such a relationship can be accepted. We have to adapt to changed times. For example the marriage of Naseeruddin Shah to Ratna Pathak. The Muslim-majority African country of Tunisia passed a law some years ago that allows a Muslim Tunisian woman to marry a non-Muslim Tunisian man. I don't know if this law speaks of polytheists.

Islam's understanding of things like marriage and ownership of land / estate was quite progressive for the time it came about and the successive centuries, and even is still compared to such laws in other religions, but we have to think about the current and the near-future. For example, consider this : there are more than 30 million pending court cases in India and many of them are about land / estate. Some of these petitioners will be Muslim who have come to civil court because they were dissatisfied with judgement by a qazi or Sharia committee. Now if land is made not a privately-held element but a commune-held resource ( via communism ) there will not arise a dispute in the first place. My simple point is this : we have to adapt to changed times. What when we settle on Mars in about 15 years ?
 
Ahh Hindu Taliban doing their love jihad on Muslim females again. Why does the Indian state even tolerate these Hindu fanatics who seek to dilute the native Islamic faith of India? Throw these non-native fanatics out and send them back to the banks of the Caspian from whence their aggressive faith originated.
 
jamahir said:
Firstly, we can call someone a "fallen woman" if she casually robs or forces some farmer or student to commit suicide or things like that. Not otherwise.

Secondly, in a Hindu-Muslim relationship if the non-Muslim partner is not a Hindutvadi fanatic I think such a relationship can be accepted. We have to adapt to changed times. For example the marriage of Naseeruddin Shah to Ratna Pathak. The Muslim-majority African country of Tunisia passed a law some years ago that allows a Muslim Tunisian woman to marry a non-Muslim Tunisian man. I don't know if this law speaks of polytheists.

Islam's understanding of things like marriage and ownership of land / estate was quite progressive for the time it came about and the successive centuries, and even is still compared to such laws in other religions, but we have to think about the current and the near-future. For example, consider this : there are more than 30 million pending court cases in India and many of them are about land / estate. Some of these petitioners will be Muslim who have come to civil court because they were dissatisfied with judgement by a qazi or Sharia committee. Now if land is made not a privately-held element but a commune-held resource ( via communism ) there will not arise a dispute in the first place. My simple point is this : we have to adapt to changed times. What when we settle on Mars in about 15 years ?
We can't marry idol worshippers

It's very simple
 
