Indian Hockey Team beat Pakistan 4-3 to win bronze medal in Asian Champions Trophy 2021

In a neck-and-neck contest between India and Pakistan it was Manpreet Singh's boys who came out on top, beating arch-rivals 4-3 to secure a third-place finish at the Asian Champions Trophy 2021. It was India, who took the lead in the opening stage of the game, however, Pakistan soon bounced back ending the first half at one-goal each. Pakistan then started the second half on a rousing note, taking a one-goal advantage but India bounced back in the final quarter and wrapped up the proceedings with a thrilling win. With this India also won the bronze medal at the ACT 2021.