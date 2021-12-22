What's new

Indian Hockey Team beat Pakistan 4-3 to win bronze medal in Asian Champions Trophy 2021

lightoftruth

lightoftruth

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 10, 2012
3,961
-44
4,277
Country
India
Location
India
In a neck-and-neck contest between India and Pakistan it was Manpreet Singh's boys who came out on top, beating arch-rivals 4-3 to secure a third-place finish at the Asian Champions Trophy 2021. It was India, who took the lead in the opening stage of the game, however, Pakistan soon bounced back ending the first half at one-goal each. Pakistan then started the second half on a rousing note, taking a one-goal advantage but India bounced back in the final quarter and wrapped up the proceedings with a thrilling win. With this India also won the bronze medal at the ACT 2021.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/spor...edal-match-today-updates-101640161119645.html
 
Last edited:
Zapper

Zapper

SENIOR MEMBER
May 9, 2019
2,281
-28
2,350
Country
India
Location
United States
lightoftruth said:
In a neck-and-neck contest between India and Pakistan it was Manpreet Singh's boys who came out on top, beating arch-rivals 4-3 to secure a third-place finish at the Asian Champions Trophy 2021. It was India, who took the lead in the opening stage of the game, however, Pakistan soon bounced back ending the first half at one-goal each. Pakistan then started the second half on a rousing note, taking a one-goal advantage but India bounced back in the final quarter and wrapped up the proceedings with a thrilling win. With this India also won the bronze medal at the ACT 2021.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/spor...edal-match-today-updates-101640161119645.html
Click to expand...
Edit the title to include "hockey"
 
Aesterix

Aesterix

FULL MEMBER
Jan 26, 2021
832
0
1,657
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
In 1980s hockey was as much popular in Pakistan as cricket and we used play hockey in our playing field, with a cork ball, and used to get hit so many times by hockey or ball
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom