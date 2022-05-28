What's new

Indian hockey - 16 : 0 goals (Kill two birds with one stone)

Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
2,982
-35
1,867
Country
India
Location
India
Hi All,

This is very interesting that india was needed to atleast 15 goals to qualify for semi-final but made 16 goals...

Now, india is qualified for semi-final but Pakistan out from Asia cup as well as next coming world Cup.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

pikkuboss
Asia Cup Hockey: India Beat Indonesia 16-0, Qualify For Super 4s
2
Replies
20
Views
288
pikkuboss
pikkuboss
INDIAPOSITIVE
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash "Most Viewed T20I Match": Broadcaster
Replies
2
Views
408
Musings
Musings
Viva_Viet
World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Vietnam beat China 3-1
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
106
Views
4K
SuvarnaTeja
S
Raj-Hindustani
Olympics 2021 LIVE: (Golden period) India women's hockey team also enters semis, creates history
Replies
0
Views
327
Raj-Hindustani
Raj-Hindustani
HAIDER
Abu Dhabi pitch curator dies ahead of Afg-NZ T20 World Cup match
Replies
7
Views
453
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom