Indian hockey - 16 : 0 goals (Kill two birds with one stone)

Raj-Hindustani
SENIOR MEMBER
- May 4, 2019
Hi All,
This is very interesting that india was needed to atleast 15 goals to qualify for semi-final but made 16 goals...
Now, india is qualified for semi-final but Pakistan out from Asia cup as well as next coming world Cup.
