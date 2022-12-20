Indian Hindutva Minister gives 'Fatwa' for the assassination of Bilawal Bhutto

PakistaniandProud
FULL MEMBER
- Apr 30, 2012
- 896
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
UP BJP leader announces ₹2 cr bounty on Pak FM’s head
This week saw an exchange of scathing attacks between India and Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting. The Pak foreign minister’s comments triggered massive protests across the country on Saturday
www.hindustantimes.com
This week saw an exchange of scathing attacks between India and Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting.
BJP workers burn effigies in protest against Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s remarks on PM Modi (HT Photo)