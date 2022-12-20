What's new

Indian Hindutva Minister gives 'Fatwa' for the assassination of Bilawal Bhutto

PakistaniandProud

PakistaniandProud

FULL MEMBER
Apr 30, 2012
896
0
933
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
www.hindustantimes.com

UP BJP leader announces ₹2 cr bounty on Pak FM’s head

This week saw an exchange of scathing attacks between India and Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting. The Pak foreign minister’s comments triggered massive protests across the country on Saturday
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com

This week saw an exchange of scathing attacks between India and Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting.​


BJP-workers-burn-effigies-in-protest-against-Pakis_1671348817486.jpg

BJP workers burn effigies in protest against Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s remarks on PM Modi (HT Photo)
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

PakistaniandProud
Gotta give Bilawal Betay some credit here (BJP announces bounty on his head for his assassination)
Replies
3
Views
47
RealNapster
RealNapster
H
BJP workers incensed by FM Bilawal's remarks on Modi protest outside Pakistan embassy in Delhi: report
Replies
4
Views
197
Dalit
Dalit
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
BJP workers incensed by FM Bilawal's remarks on Modi protest outside Pakistan embassy in Delhi: report
Replies
4
Views
279
omegared
O
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Purpose of long march is to make army chief's appointment controversial: Bilawal Bhutto
2
Replies
17
Views
493
Nasr
Nasr
R
Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Lashes Out At Indian EAM Subramanyam Jaishankar
2
Replies
18
Views
472
RiazHaq
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom