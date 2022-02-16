What's new

Indian Hindus spying for Pakistan

F

Faqirze

FULL MEMBER
Sep 17, 2021
163
-1
212
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
hindus-spying-for-pakistan.png


Indian Muslims are always questioned about their patriotism even when Indian Muslims sacrificed their lives for India. But Sanghis turn a blind eye to all those Hindus arrested for spying for Pakistan. Hope they will storm the streets to condemn Hindu arrested for anti national activities just as they ask Muslims to protest against terrorism 24/7. Recently, 11 Hindus were arrested for spying for Pakistan, one among them was a BJP worker, however this is not the only case where Hindus have been arrested for betraying “Bharat Mata” there have been numerous cases of Hindus leaking sensitive information to Pakistan and other countries and betraying the homeland.



Indian Hindu army officer Naik Subedar Patak Kumar Poddar leaks information to Pakistan,
http://tribune.com.pk/story/745178/...ive-information-to-pakistani-facebook-friend/

http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/...rested-for-espionage/articleshow/39846897.cms

Arrested Indian Ishwar Chandra Behera accused of passing secrets to Pakistan’s ISI
http://in.reuters.com/article/india-pakistan-arrests-idINKBN0KW2BP20150123

ISI spying: Ex-IAF personnel KK Ranjit sent to 4-day police custody
http://indiatoday.intoday.in/story/...d-from-bhatinda-by-crime-branch/1/558119.html

Ranabijay Singh a suspected ISI agent arrested from India-Nepal border by anti corruption bureau officers
http://indiatoday.intoday.in/story/isi-agent-arrested-from-siliguri/1/827736.html

Bodhraj arrested for spying

https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/a...for-spying-on-indian-army-for-pakistan-313204

‘Hindu’ Pakistani spy Nandlal Maharaj arrested in Rajasthan; confesses smuggling RDX into India
http://www.newindianexpress.com/nat...istani-spy-arrested-in-Jaisalmer-1510870.html

11 Hindus arrested for spying for Pakistan one among them is a BJP worker,

Gulshan Sen, Rahul Rastogi, Shivendra Mishra, Harshit Gupta, Vishal Kakkad, Rahul Singh, Vinit Dikshit, Rishi Hora, Shyam Babu, Uttam Shukla and Vikas Verma were arrested from the three districts
http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/...my-units-11-arrested/articleshow/56781030.cms

Rajasthan ATS arrests ex-Army man Patwari Gordhan Singh for ‘leaking confidential information about Indian Army’ to Pakistan’s ISI
http://www.ibtimes.co.in/rajasthan-...nformation-about-indian-army-pakistans-661086

Army jawan Anil Kumar Dubey jailed for leaking sensitive info to Pak
http://indiatoday.intoday.in/story/army-jawan-jailed-for-leaking-sensitive-info-to-pak/1/163779.html

Army clerk Lovedeep Singh spying for Pakistan intelligence agency ISI arrested in Punjab
http://indiatoday.intoday.in/story/...ingh-isi-pakistan-punjab-police/1/351403.html

Colonel Deepak Raina dismissed for leaking information to Pakistan intelligence
http://www.tribuneindia.com/2006/20061030/main4.htm

Air Force employee Sunil Kumar held for ‘spying’
An IAF employee based at Pathankot in Punjab was arrested on charge of passing on strategic information about the air force station to a Pakistani woman, police said on Sunday.
http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/Air-Force-employee-held-for-spying/articleshow/41400551.cms

Deserter IAF Wing Commander arrested for ‘spying’ near Indo-Pak border
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday arrested Indian Air Force Wing Commander Shashank Shekhar on suspicion of espionage near Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan’s Anoopgarh.

http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/...r-spying-near-border/articleshow/41463584.cms

Army man Suneet Kumar held for ‘spying’ for Pak
http://indianexpress.com/article/india/india-others/army-man-held-for-spying-for-pak/

Indian diplomat Madhuri Gupta arrested for spying
https://www.thehindu.com/news/natio...-years-in-jail-for-spying/article23938123.ece

Behind India’s Bust of a Pakistan Spy

http://content.time.com/time/world/article/0,8599,1985339,00.html

Following cases are of Hindu officials arrested for leaking information to different countries other than Pakistan

List of Indian officials and spying cases

Sukhjinder Singh, now being probed for his alleged liaison with a Russian woman between 2005 and 2007

Manmohan Sharma, a senior Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) officer, was alleged to be in a romantic affair with his Chinese language teacher. Indian authorities suspected the woman could be an informant of the Chinese government and gathered information about India’s moves and counter-moves on the border talks.

In October 2007, a 1975 batch Research and Analysis Service (RAS) officer Ravi Nair was called back from Hong Kong for his ‘friendship’ with a girl believed to be working for a Chinese spy agency.

The most infamous case which shook RAW out of reverie was that of Rabinder Singh who became a mole of American intelligence agency CIA and flew to the US despite being under RAW surveillance.

Ashok Sathe, another official was also believed to have defected to the US after his mysterious disappearance. Sathe was said to be behind burning down of RAW office in Khurramshahr in Iran.

However, in the history of Indian intelligence, the most written about case was that of K V Unnikrishnan, a RAW officer dealing with the LTTE. He had developed a relationship with an air hostess believed to be an intelligence scion. He was arrested just ahead of a peace accord signed between India and Sri Lanka.

SOURCE:
http://www.hindustantimes.com/delhi...pying-cases/story-IfrYBw2Ga3W2pgUjBCRmjL.html

http://indiatoday.intoday.in/story/The+list+of+Indian+officials+and+spying+cases/1/95091.html

CRPF officer Sanjay Kumar Yadav arrested in Bihar for leaking information to Naxals
http://zeenews.india.com/news/bihar...for-leaking-information-to-naxals_889974.html

Source: https://vedkabhed.com/index.php/2017/02/12/hindus-spying-for-pakistan/

:lol:
 
Bleek

Bleek

FULL MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
745
0
874
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Bro this is easy as f*ck to do

They are Indian, you just offer them something of sexual nature
 
xeuss

xeuss

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2019
4,089
6
8,766
Country
India
Location
United States
This is not surprising. You rarely find Muslims spying for Pakistan, and if found, usually they are falsely implicated.

This is not to say that Muslims are saints and will never spy against India, but it is rare and more common to find Hindus as spies. Perhaps because Muslims in armed forces are under more scrutiny and oversight and few have access to sensitive material.
 
Bleek

Bleek

FULL MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
745
0
874
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Chacha_Facebooka said:
Maybe ISI should look at supporting some extremist Hindu groups against the Indian state. That's what they did to us.
Click to expand...
Hindus are cowards by nature, they don't fight against a whole state, only weaker and easy targets. Best you could encourage them to do is cause trouble politically and lynch the Muslims, which I'm not sure is something you want.

It's easier to create these groups using Muslims.

One radical Hindu group should be created by spreading staunch anti-Islamic material.

One radical Islamic group to defend the Muslims.

India would be a communal war zone.

☕
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2019
9,782
4
16,368
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
xeuss said:
This is not surprising. You rarely find Muslims spying for Pakistan, and if found, usually they are falsely implicated.

This is not to say that Muslims are saints and will never spy against India, but it is rare and more common to find Hindus as spies. Perhaps because Muslims in armed forces are under more scrutiny and oversight and few have access to sensitive material.
Click to expand...

Right, you are, as usual. Kudos.
 
F

Faqirze

FULL MEMBER
Sep 17, 2021
163
-1
212
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
xeuss said:
This is not surprising. You rarely find Muslims spying for Pakistan, and if found, usually they are falsely implicated.

This is not to say that Muslims are saints and will never spy against India, but it is rare and more common to find Hindus as spies. Perhaps because Muslims in armed forces are under more scrutiny and oversight and few have access to sensitive material.
Click to expand...

Haha tell me about it, those Hindu spies are the same people that call you "anti national" and tell you to go to Pakistan
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 9, Members: 6, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Windjammer
Another Indian Spy Held For Supplying Info To ISI
Replies
13
Views
615
Goenitz
Goenitz
Windjammer
Thank You Ram Singh For Serving The Cause !
Replies
1
Views
237
Huffal
Huffal
Windjammer
Vegetable supplier has been making Mincemeat of Indian Army
Replies
7
Views
702
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Foxtrot Alpha
Featured Indian agent who spied on Pakistan, lives a miserable life
Replies
4
Views
4K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SFJ terrorist linked to Ludhiana blast held in Germany, planned more attacks in Punjab
Replies
1
Views
215
farok84
farok84

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom