What's new

Indian Hindu Reaction on Indian Mata in Australia

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
waz Indian forces killed mentally challenged Pakistani Hindu in Nagarparkar: FO Strategic & Foreign Affairs 4
Morpheus Indian forces shot dead mentally-challenged Pakistani Hindu Central & South Asia 2
hussain0216 Hindu priest, 70, beheads man in Indian temple as a human sacrifice to goddess who came in dream World Affairs 7
Shantanu_Left In solidarity with the Hindu/Indian posters here on Defence.PK Members Club 270
AsianLion Soon Arab Lands will be Indian Hindu States Middle East & Africa 244
B Indian Hindu Hypocrisy on Religion Central & South Asia 39
W.11 Indian govt provides food ratrions only to the hindu in J & Kashmir Central & South Asia 9
W.11 Madar Pidar shudar media with Hindu virus taught realty check by an Indian Central & South Asia 0
N.Siddiqui How Vloggers are busting the Indian media myth of Hindu(s) persecution in Pakistan Social & Current Events 98
P Indian Radical Hindu Terrorists destroying a Mosque in Delhi. World Affairs 85

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top