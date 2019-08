McDonald's faces boycott threats in India for serving halal meat

"It is an absolutely Islamophobic atmosphere which is existing in India now and each and every occasion is used by right-wing Hindus to attack Muslims," Shabnam Hashmi, an activist based in New Delhi, told Al Jazeera.

Online boycott campaigns

Last month, IndiGo, a low-cost airline, faced an online campaign calling for its boycott for serving halal meat on its flights.