Indian Hindu goes on a anti-Muslim Hate Filled Rant at the New Jersey City Council; refers to Muslims as "rapists and terrorists"

They should call up the Dotbusters to get the job done, if they still exist. They are needed more than ever to show these cockroaches their place.Muslims of New Jersey need to tackle this pajeet for good
Come in talking about Islam and Pakistanis during a match.. they were warned..then decided to shove one of the Pakistanis.
Typical of them, did it escalate any further?and then it took just three Pakistanis to chase 8 of these idiots out into main westheimer with one particular one prostrating to us…and another crying with tears and going “I will call police.. you cannot do this”.
This dothead thought he could "impress" the council with his idiotic rant, he struggled to even put a single coherent sentence together. It's utterly hilarious how Indians believe that the rest of the world is as deluded and idiotic as they are
What religion were the Indians with the Pakistanis?P.S
The Indians who tried “attacking” this group
Two were gas station employees and students, three worked for a deadbeat Indian owned reseller and the other two were some Python programmers at some IT place. Most looked unkempt, with backgrounds likely from lower middle class or smaller towns.
The Indians that were in this hookah bar part of the match watching group with Pakistanis. One was Senior Solution Architect at Shell and the other a Petrochemical Engineering consultant with Schlumberger. Good families, polished and aware.
This fellow too on the hateful rant probably is from a crappy family background.
Hindus -What religion were the Indians with the Pakistanis?
I hate to be the one to bring this up because I'm not too religious myself but honestly I think it matters in the context of the subcontinent considering our history