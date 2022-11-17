What's new

Indian Hindu goes on a anti-Muslim Hate Filled Rant at the New Jersey City Council; refers to Muslims as "rapists and terrorists"

Zornix

Zornix

FULL MEMBER
Aug 14, 2022
188
0
238
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
This dothead thought he could "impress" the council with his idiotic rant, he struggled to even put a single coherent sentence together. It's utterly hilarious how Indians believe that the rest of the world is as deluded and idiotic as they are
 
S

SQ8

INACTIVE
Mar 28, 2009
39,077
495
87,273
Country
United States
Location
United States
Pakistanis(and one Moroccan) beat the shit out of characters like this in Houston once - had them come in talking about Islam and Pakistanis during a match.. they were warned..then decided to shove one of the Pakistanis..

and then it took just three Pakistanis to chase 8 of these idiots out into main westheimer with one particular one prostrating to us…and another crying with tears and going “I will call police.. you cannot do this”.

Oddly, among the Pakistani group were two Indians too who were also telling these idiots to shut up and literally told us “Inn chutiyun ke mun na lago.. sahi kiya”
 
Zornix

Zornix

FULL MEMBER
Aug 14, 2022
188
0
238
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Areesh said:
Muslims of New Jersey need to tackle this pajeet for good
Click to expand...
They should call up the Dotbusters to get the job done, if they still exist. They are needed more than ever to show these cockroaches their place.

SQ8 said:
Come in talking about Islam and Pakistanis during a match.. they were warned..then decided to shove one of the Pakistanis.
Click to expand...
SQ8 said:
and then it took just three Pakistanis to chase 8 of these idiots out into main westheimer with one particular one prostrating to us…and another crying with tears and going “I will call police.. you cannot do this”.
Click to expand...
Typical of them, did it escalate any further?
 
T

tower9

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 19, 2018
5,213
-20
8,621
Country
China
Location
United States
Zornix said:
This dothead thought he could "impress" the council with his idiotic rant, he struggled to even put a single coherent sentence together. It's utterly hilarious how Indians believe that the rest of the world is as deluded and idiotic as they are
Click to expand...

It is crazy how many people live in their own head and completely lack self awareness.
 
Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
2,611
1
3,545
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
OP is a Pajeet who opens a few threads pandering to Pakistanis then back to his main objective of spreading his Pajeet shit

@waz can you cross-check his IP with @Faqirze or any other banned member?
 
S

SQ8

INACTIVE
Mar 28, 2009
39,077
495
87,273
Country
United States
Location
United States
P.S

The Indians who tried “attacking” this group
Two were gas station employees and students, three worked for a deadbeat Indian owned reseller and the other two were some Python programmers at some IT place. Most looked unkempt, with backgrounds likely from lower middle class or smaller towns.

The Indians that were in this hookah bar part of the match watching group with Pakistanis. One was Senior Solution Architect at Shell and the other a Petrochemical Engineering consultant with Schlumberger. Good families, polished and aware.

This fellow too on the hateful rant probably is from a crappy family background.
 
Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
2,611
1
3,545
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
SQ8 said:
P.S

The Indians who tried “attacking” this group
Two were gas station employees and students, three worked for a deadbeat Indian owned reseller and the other two were some Python programmers at some IT place. Most looked unkempt, with backgrounds likely from lower middle class or smaller towns.

The Indians that were in this hookah bar part of the match watching group with Pakistanis. One was Senior Solution Architect at Shell and the other a Petrochemical Engineering consultant with Schlumberger. Good families, polished and aware.

This fellow too on the hateful rant probably is from a crappy family background.
Click to expand...
What religion were the Indians with the Pakistanis? 🤔

I hate to be the one to bring this up because I'm not too religious myself but honestly I think it matters in the context of the subcontinent considering our history
 
S

SQ8

INACTIVE
Mar 28, 2009
39,077
495
87,273
Country
United States
Location
United States
Bleek said:
What religion were the Indians with the Pakistanis? 🤔

I hate to be the one to bring this up because I'm not too religious myself but honestly I think it matters in the context of the subcontinent considering our history
Click to expand...
Hindus -

One a very practicing one( will not touch utensils or otherwise from anyone outside of Hindusim) and a regular visitor to mandir.


The other not soo religious (eats meat) but is a believer
 
Englishman

Englishman

FULL MEMBER
Jun 7, 2016
593
-4
1,225
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
They tried doing that in the UK. got beaten up badly by the Pakistanis.

Hindu immigrants had been harassing Muslims in Leicester for around a year....police did nothing to stop it so they finally took action.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 3, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Mirzali Khan
New Jersey marks ground zero for growing US resistance to Hindutva
2
Replies
21
Views
618
waz
waz
airmarshal
  • Article
Far-Right Hindu Nationalism Is Gaining Ground In The U.S.
Replies
2
Views
164
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Wolfhunter
In India, Hate-Filled Songs Are a Weapon to Target Muslims
Replies
1
Views
402
El Sidd
El Sidd
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Indian Extremist Groups Seek Genocide Of Muslims At Hate-Filled Event
2
Replies
21
Views
1K
Areesh
Areesh
Pakistani Fighter
Eleven Hindu men convicted of gang-rape of pregnant Muslim woman in 2002 riots go free
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
2K
Cheepek
Cheepek

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom