Not true my friend. Is it not true that for last four years , Indian givernment has constantly said that there would be no dialogue with Pakistan until culprits ( alleged) of Mumbai attack, Pathankot are punished. Indian PM on number of occasion threatened Pakistan about international isolation. I am not talking about facts.



Now why did change its stance all of sudden? Purely because the earlier policy was wrong. Modi government might have done good things domestically but India's foreign policy has been a big failure.





I can assure in the next few months Indian government will ask Pak to resume dialogue. First meeting between IK and Modi is going to happen in US soon.

