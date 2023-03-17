Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh feels CEPA could be a game-changer for Indo-Bangla trade​

Black_cats
CEPA could be a game changer for Indo-Bangladesh trade, feels Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma.
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma has recently maintained the planned Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement or CEPA could prove to be a game changer for India-Bangladesh mutual trade.
This is as per reports which added the Indian envoy further underlined smooth connectivity is the key towards boosting trade and commerce between the two countries and land routes, railways and even waterways between the two countries can be expanded more.
The Indian envoy stated this while addressing a seminar titled ‘Improved Connectivity: Unlocking Economic Potential between India and Bangladesh’, organised jointly by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and the High Commission of India in the capital Dhaka.
Speaking at the event, President of the DCCI, Md Sameer Sattar reportedly opined the bilateral trade between the two countries, which stood at US $ 16 billion in the last financial year, has scopes to expand to a minimum of US $ 20 billion if non-tariff barriers and connectivity-related challenges are addressed.