What's new

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh feels CEPA could be a game-changer for Indo-Bangla trade

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
9,132
-6
13,814

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh feels CEPA could be a game-changer for Indo-Bangla trade​

by Apparel Resources News-Desk17-March-2023 | 1 min read

apparelresources.com

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh feels CEPA could be a game-changer for Indo-Bangla trade | Trade Data News Bangladesh

CEPA could be a game changer for Indo-Bangladesh trade, feels Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma.
apparelresources.com apparelresources.com

Image Courtesy: https://static.tnn.in
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma has recently maintained the planned Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement or CEPA could prove to be a game changer for India-Bangladesh mutual trade.
This is as per reports which added the Indian envoy further underlined smooth connectivity is the key towards boosting trade and commerce between the two countries and land routes, railways and even waterways between the two countries can be expanded more.

The Indian envoy stated this while addressing a seminar titled ‘Improved Connectivity: Unlocking Economic Potential between India and Bangladesh’, organised jointly by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and the High Commission of India in the capital Dhaka.

Speaking at the event, President of the DCCI, Md Sameer Sattar reportedly opined the bilateral trade between the two countries, which stood at US $ 16 billion in the last financial year, has scopes to expand to a minimum of US $ 20 billion if non-tariff barriers and connectivity-related challenges are addressed.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Bilal9
India-Bangladesh to start CEPA negotiations, Indian exports to touch $32 billion
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
108
Views
3K
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
India wants to start CEPA talks in Sept, Seeks announcement during PM's visit
Replies
2
Views
403
BananaRepublicUK
B
B
Bangladesh Keen to Accelerate CEPA Talks with India as it Confronts Economic Headwinds
Replies
7
Views
593
Sam6536
S
B
India proposes Bangladesh to produce defence equipment jointly
2
Replies
22
Views
962
Chute
Chute
B
The pros and cons of a Cepa with India: 'Bangladesh's private sector will have time to prepare for India FTA'
Replies
9
Views
780
BananaRepublicUK
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom