Indian high commission:​

Bangladeshis receive record 1.5m visas in 2022​

Bangladeshis receive record 1.5m visas in 2022 High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Pranay Verma said, the question of visa often comes to fore when talking about the relationship between India and Bangladesh

Staff CorrespondentDhakaPublished: 23 May 2023, 11: 25Indian VisaIndian high commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma said the question of visa often comes to fore when talking about the relationship between India and Bangladesh.Businesspersons often talk about this but that does not mean they are not getting visas. However, the process has been ongoing for delivering visas more quickly and easily.The capacity of the visa centre is being increased, the high commissioner said adding 1.5 million Indian visas were given to Bangladeshis, which is a world record.High commissioner Verma disclosed this at a city hotel on Tuesday during the luncheon meeting of the second term of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) where he was present as the chief guest.Verma added, “Getting visa quickly and easily is vital for expanding trade between the two countries. For that reason the capacity of the visa centre is not only being increased to receive visa applications but works are under process so that enough visas are ensured against the demand. This is a continuous process. We have been trying sincerely."The Indian high commissioner expressed his hope the trade between these countries will increase further in future. He said initiatives have been taken to make the land ports more effective and modern.Moreover, he felt that the steps have been taken to export Bangladeshi products to third countries using Kolkata and Delhi airports and the mutual investment of private sector entrepreneurs have strengthened the relationship between the two countries.MCCI president Saiful Islam in his inaugural speech said, special dual currency card through the State Bank of India may be initiated to increase trade between the two countries.He also mentioned that a quick decision should be taken regarding using rupee and taka for the trade between the two countries.Apex Footwear Limited managing director Syed Nasim Manzur said, a link may be established between Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institute (BSTI) and the quality control organisation of India so that the quality of the products may be measured from this country before exporting to India.He believes this initiative may increase the velocity of trade between the countries.MCCI vice president Habibullah N Karim and other business leaders were present at the event.