Though it’s blowing hot, blow cold on the political front, India has decided to take the initiative to help China, as it battles against the deadly coronavirus.



India has lifted the ban on the export of personal protection equipment, including masks.



With this move, critical items like surgical masks, disposable masks, all kinds of gloves except NBR (nitrile butadiene rubber) gloves, which China urgently needs, can be exported by Indian manufacturers quickly to help the Chinese authorities fight the health epidemic.



Notification amended

“The Directorate-General of Foreign Trade, Department of Commerce, Government of India, has lifted the ban on exports of these equipments last night,’’ Uday Bhaskar, Director-General, Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council told BusinessLine on Sunday.



The DGFT notification, dated February 8, 2020, has amended the Export Policy of Personal Protection Equipment/masks. The export of these items was banned by an earlier order dated January 31, 2020.



The notification “has been amended to the extent that items such as surgical masks/disposable masks and all gloves except NBR gloves are allowed freely for export,’’ said the DGFT in its order.



“As export promotion body, we at Pharmexcil are coordinating to help China and other affected countries fight the virus. We are talking to industry and other stakeholders in this regard,’’ Uday Bhaksar said.



“All India Drug Control Officers Confederation has also decided to send some protective material to China,’’ said Pharmexcil DG, who is also National Secretary-General of the Confederation.



This move assumes significance given that China and other countries require a large number of personal protection equipment to stem further spread of the virus and ramp up relief measures.





Beijing: India will do everything within its means to assist the people of China to combat the deadly coronavirus outbreak and would soon send a consignment of medical supplies, Indian Ambassador Vikram Misri said Sunday as he expressed solidarity with the Chinese people in their fight against the epidemic.The death toll from COVID-19 outbreak in China has climbed to 1,665 after 142 more people died, mostly in the worst-hit Hubei province, officials said Sunday."As a concrete step to tackle the outbreak, India will soon send a consignment of medical supplies to China," Misri said, adding that this is a concrete measure which will fully demonstrate the goodwill, solidarity and friendship of the people and Government of India with the Chinese people.He said India will do everything within its means to assist the people of China in this time of difficulty.Indian officials said the details of the aid required by China are being worked out and the consignment would be sent as soon as they are finalised. Also, India has lifted the ban and cleared some of the medical equipment ordered by the Chinese importers to meet the requirements.China has said that it needed medical masks, gloves and suits especially for the medical staff attending the virus affected patients. Masks also have become scarce in China in view of the nationwide demand in the last three weeks.On 9 February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to Chinese President Xi Jinping, offering India's assistance to China to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang appreciated Modi's offer and said, "India's acts of goodwill fully demonstrate its friendship with China".India will send a consignment of medical supplies on a relief flight to Wuhan city later this week to support China in combating the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country, Indian Embassy in China said on Monday.The death toll from COVID-19 outbreak in China has climbed to 1,770 after 105 more people died, mostly in the worst-hit Hubei province, officials said on Monday."GoI will send a consignment of medical supplies on a relief flight to Wuhan later this week to support China